Michigan Football: 2026 four-star target poses with Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson
Jake Kreul, a four-star edge rusher from IMG Academy, is quickly making a name for himself as one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class. Ranked in the Top 50 overall by 247Sports, Kreul has drawn attention from top college football programs across the country, including Michigan. Despite the Wolverines’ interest, Rivals’ national recruiting director Adam Gorney recently projected that Kreul will ultimately commit to Oklahoma.
"The four-star edge rusher from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy remains wide open in his recruitment and there are still a ton of programs where there is mutual interest," Gorney wrote.
"What makes Kreul so special is that he has endless energy and is a violent attacker off the edge so every program in the country will be interested.
An early read on his recruitment has Oklahoma, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and many programs across the Southeast coming after him. With his swagger and toughness, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him want to play in the SEC and make his own way a little bit."
With over 40 offers from powerhouse programs like Ohio State, Clemson, Penn State, Oregon, and Michigan, Kreul’s recruitment is heating up. However, Michigan’s 2026 class is still in its early stages, with only two commitments so far—four-star cornerback Brody Jennings and four-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile.
Though Kreul is reportedly trending away from Michigan, a recent interaction with Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson could cause him to reevaluate. Hutchinson, a Michigan football legend, recently connected with Kreul, and the four-star edge recently shared a photo of the two together via his Twitter/X account. Hutchinson’s success at both Michigan and in the NFL could certainly influence Kreul to explore what Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is building in Ann Arbor, possibly tipping this one in favor of the Wolverines.
