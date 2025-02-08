3 reasons why Biff Poggi's return is a big deal for Michigan Football
Sherrone Moore made an expected, but still significant hire in bringing back Jim Harbaugh's former right-hand man in Biff Poggi as associated head coach of Michigan Football.
Poggi served in that same role under Harbaugh for two years from 2021-22, and is credited for helping turn Michigan around after a disastrous 2-4 record in the 2020 campaign. With Moore now leading the Wolverines, here are three benefits that Poggi will immediately bring in his return.
1.) Helping synergize the coaching staff
Poggi brought a much-needed bluntness to the Wolverines' coaching staff in 2021, uniting a group (particularly on offense) that had become fractured under then-offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, per a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
Poggi got the offensive coaches together in a room, one of which was Moore as Michigan's then-offensive line coach, and they hashed out their differences and united around a common goal. While few members of that coaching staff remain in Ann Arbor, Poggi could have a similar impact on the guys that Moore has employed in Schembechler Hall.
That's not to say Michigan's current staff has fractures, but Poggi can be a "glue guy" and a second set of eyes for Moore in meeting rooms for both the offense and defense.
"He knows what buttons to push," former U-M defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald told Feldman, speaking of Poggi. "He knew when to gas me up to give me confidence, and he knew when to sit me down to give me advice. He just knows."
2.) Recruiting the DMV area
Poggi is a high school coaching legend in the DMV area. He coached at the Gilman School for nearly 30 years, and also had an excellent stint at St. Francis Academy, one of the powerhouse high school football programs in the country.
With Poggi back on staff at Michigan, the Wolverines will have an ace up their sleeve while recruiting in Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia in the coming years. The connections that Poggi has in the area should pay dividends on the recruiting trail, and help Michigan win more recruiting battles in the talent-rich area.
Michigan has a history of pulling big-time prospects from the DMV, guys like Blake Corum, Derrick Moore and Quinton Johnson, just to name a few. Poggi should help the Wolverines open up a new pipeline in the area.
3.) A sounding board for Sherrone Moore
Poggi was also Harbaugh's closest confidant, one of the few who had the green light and the courage to disagree or even argue with the Wolverines' former head coach.
"He’s really the only guy that is willing to hash it out with (Harbaugh)," Macdonald said of Poggi back in 2022. “Jim obviously respects him a lot. They’re like brothers. They’ll argue a lot, but it’s a good healthy relationship. He’s willing to disagree with Jim and vice versa, and he’s great with the players. They just work really well together.”
Now, Moore will be the beneficiary of Poggi's sage advice, and he'll have a go-between for himself and the rest of Michigan's coaching staff.
With this being only Moore's second year as a head coach, it's hard to calculate just how valuble having another guy in the building with head coach experience. Moore will have that with two guys next year — Poggi, and new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who was the head coach at Troy before taking the OC job at North Carolina.
