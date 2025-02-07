Recruiting: Michigan a top school for four-star, Top 150 cornerback
College football recruiting is in full swing, and Michigan continues to be a popular choice among some of the top prospects in the 2026 class.
On Wednesday, the Wolverines were included in the 'Top 10' schools for four-star Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield cornerback Khary Adams, who also included Oregon, LSU, Notre Dame, USC, Maryland, Auburn, South Carolina, Penn State and Syracuse among his favorites.
According to On3's Industry Rankings, Adams is considered the No. 130 overall prospect, the No. 11 cornerback and No. 4 player from the state of Maryland in the 2026 recruiting class. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has an impressive offer sheet of over 30 potential suitors,
While Michigan is in the mix here, it appears defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan and the Wolverines have some ground to make up. Per 247Sports, Adams is "warm" on South Carolina, Oregon and Penn State, which indicates those three schools may be the early leaders in his recruitment. The Maryland native has an official visit scheduled for South Carolina on May 30.
Michigan currently has two prospects committed to its 2026 class in four-star defensive back Brody Jennings and three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile. The Wolverines' class sits at No. 42 in the country and ranks 13th out of 18 Big Ten schools in the very early-goings of the cycle.
