Aidan Hutchinson Talks NFL Decision, Kevin Warren's Ruling, Social Justice Issues, More

Rising junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson spoke with the media on Thursday afternoon and hit on several major topics surrounding the Michigan football program and the sports world in general.

NFL decision...

Hutchinson spoke about his future at Michigan and whether or not he'll head off to the NFL in the midst of the cancelled season. He'll test well and has prototypical defensive end size at 6-6, 269 pounds, but would've definitely benefitted from a productive junior campaign. He's been speaking to teammates and friends like Nick Eubanks, Carlo Kemp and Kwity Paye about everything, which has helped all of them keep a level head through the decision making process.

Reception to combine event...

It's been learned that Jim Harbaugh is implementing a combine-like event in October and Hutchinson seemed pretty excited about that. He mentioned what he's doing to improve and also touched on how his teammates are responding to the idea.

Opinion on a winter/spring season...

Hutchinson, like so many players, is ready to rock. He wants football whenever, wherever. He doesn't sound like he's looking to the NFL, which Michigan fans should be happy about, but he definitely wants to play football as soon as possible.

Discussing Kevin Warren's decision...

Hutchinson has spoken out about Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren's decision in the past and he did again today. He had some strong words about the choice to cancel the season and about Warren's son preparing to play in the SEC. Hutchinson also broke the news that his mother is organizing another protest for the day that would've been Michigan's season opener, Sept. 5.

Social justice issues...

The junior leader also spoke about the recent events in the country and how he and his teammates are trying to approach the social injustices in America right now.