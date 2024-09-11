Michigan Football: Could Alex Orji be the answer?
It's no secret that the Michigan offense has looked less than stellar through the first two weeks of the season. Heading into the Week 3 matchup against Arkansas State, the Wolverines currently rank dead last in the Big Ten in total offense - including 18th in passing yards, 15th in rushing yards, and 17th in third down conversion percentage. I think most expected some growing pains from an offense with just one returning starter from the 2023 season, but nobody expected the reigning national champions to feature one of the worst offensive units in the conference through two weeks.
Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be a quick fix for the struggles we've seen play out so far. The offensive line is still very much a work in progress, the rushing attack hasn't been nearly as dominant as anticipated, and (outside of Colston Loveland) we've yet to see a wide receiver emerge as a go-to target. But even without a quick fix to all of those issues, there may be an option that can help speed up the process and provide a much needed spark to a struggling offense.
Hello, Alex Orji.
All throughout fall camp, the reporting seemed to suggest that Orji was leading the quarterback battle and was favored to win the starting job. But just days before the season opener against Fresno State, many were surprised to learn that it was senior QB Davis Warren who had won the job. Although Warren is likely a more polished passer when compared to Orji, it's also clear that he doesn't provide the type of athleticism at the position that the Wolverines may need in order to navigate this stage of development for the offense. If Michigan needs a playmaker at quarterback, Orji may be the best bet.
Through two weeks, Orji's role within the offense has looked nearly identical to what we saw during the 2023 season. He has just two passing attempts so far (one that went for a touchdown), while the rest of his reps have come exclusively on the ground. Although Orji is certainly a weapon with his legs, the sporadic use of his talent has almost seemed counter productive to a Michigan offense struggling to find its rhythm. But how different would it look if Orji was actually given the opportunity to lead one or two drives instead of just one or two plays? What would we see from No. 10 if he were able to operate the offense as a true dual-threat quarterback? That's the million dollar question.
As is, the Michigan offense seems fairly basic and pretty predictable though two weeks. At the very least, Orji - if used as a true dual-threat - would add a level of unpredictability that could cause a defense to second guess itself and make costly mistakes. Will he run? Will he throw? What can we expect from No. 10? That level of uncertainty could open up opportunities for the offense to find a rhythm and create some explosive plays both on the ground and through the air.
With another big matchup against USC on the horizon, it's critical that the Wolverines find a way to jump-start the offense relatively quickly. Saturday's matchup against Arkansas State would certainly provide a great opportunity to explore some different ways to do that, including figuring out exactly what you have in Alex Orji as a quarterback.
