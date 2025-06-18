Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football announces 'Maize Out' game for 2025 season

The Michigan Wolverines are set to hold their annual Maize Out game at the Big House for a Big Ten matchup in October.

Chris Breiler

Michigan Stadium under the lights
Michigan Stadium under the lights / Christopher Breiler
In this story:

Michigan has announced its annual "Maize Out" game for the 2025 season, set to take place on October 4th when the Wolverines welcome Wisconsin to the Big House. The game is currently on track for a noon or 3:30 pm kickoff.

Michigan holds a 52-17-1 all-time record against Wisconsin, and the Wolverines won the last meeting between the two programs back in 2021 (in Madison). But the Badgers did win their last game inside of Michigan Stadium back in 2019, defeating the Wolverines by a score of 35-14.

Heading into the season, ESPN FPI is projecting Wisconsin to finish near the bottom of the Big Ten conference. The Badgers' projected record of 5-7 is due to a difficult schedule that includes matchups against Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, and Oregon in 2025.

Michigan, on the other hand, is viewed as an 8-win team according to ESPN FPI. Michigan has difficult matchups at Oklahoma, Nebraska, and USC, but the Wolverines also get the Buckeyes, Badgers, and Huskies at home.

Given the current outlook for both programs, Michigan should enter that October 4th matchup against Wisconsin as a heavy favorite.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Former Michigan star says he'd trade 10 losses to Ohio State for one National Championship

Michigan Football 4-star commit on 'flip watch' as other teams close in

Former Michigan star says he grew up a Buckeye fan, but Ohio State had no interest

Michigan Wolverines surge in battle for 5-star Felix Ojo after massive recruiting weekend

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football