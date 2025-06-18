Michigan Football announces 'Maize Out' game for 2025 season
Michigan has announced its annual "Maize Out" game for the 2025 season, set to take place on October 4th when the Wolverines welcome Wisconsin to the Big House. The game is currently on track for a noon or 3:30 pm kickoff.
Michigan holds a 52-17-1 all-time record against Wisconsin, and the Wolverines won the last meeting between the two programs back in 2021 (in Madison). But the Badgers did win their last game inside of Michigan Stadium back in 2019, defeating the Wolverines by a score of 35-14.
Heading into the season, ESPN FPI is projecting Wisconsin to finish near the bottom of the Big Ten conference. The Badgers' projected record of 5-7 is due to a difficult schedule that includes matchups against Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, and Oregon in 2025.
Michigan, on the other hand, is viewed as an 8-win team according to ESPN FPI. Michigan has difficult matchups at Oklahoma, Nebraska, and USC, but the Wolverines also get the Buckeyes, Badgers, and Huskies at home.
Given the current outlook for both programs, Michigan should enter that October 4th matchup against Wisconsin as a heavy favorite.
