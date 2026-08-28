Biggest Michigan Football Camp Disappointment (And Why It Matters)

Michigan will play football one week from Saturday and the Wolverines' depth chart is mostly set. Michigan could still be finding out who will play right guard on offense, and the Wolverines' defense will continue to have a battle to figure out their cornerback depth.

Another key position is at linebacker. What we do know is that Michigan says it has five or six linebackers it feels good about, however, fans can expect a heavy dose from Nathaniel Staehling, Troy Bowles, Chase Taylor, and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng.

Which leads up to our next point. Who fell behind in fall camp?

The sophomore may take another backseat

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng committed to Michigan, he was one of the most highly sought-after linebackers in the 2025 recruiting class. He picked the Wolverines over Notre Dame, Colorado, Ohio State, and others.

However, the skilled linebacker came to Michigan and was hit with the injury bug, which set him back. He ended up getting on the field, and looked like the next starting linebacker for the Wolverines.

But entering spring camp, it was Chase Taylor's name that emerged. And now in fall camp, it's North Dakota State transfer Nathaniel Staehling. Plus, Michigan has Troy Bowles, who figures to start this season for the Wolverines.

Entering the 2026 season, it appears like Owusu-Boateng will be fourth on the depth chart, but that doesn't mean he's not going to play. Jay Hill has said the Wolverines will have three linebackers on the field more often than fans might think, so that would give Owusu-Boateng another chance to prove himself.

Why Owusu-Boateng's stock matters

MGoBlue.com

During the spring, Owusu-Boateng wasn't shy about what his goals were for Michigan this season. He expected to play, and likely start, for the Wolverines. He planned on being a big leader for the program, along with earning All-American status.

"[He chose Michigan] because of the family, right? Because of what Michigan can provide for you," said Owusu-Boateng. "So obviously being a leader this year with the defense, obviously first-team All-Big Ten. Actually, that's a big goal for me. And being an All-American this year, for sure."

For Owusu-Boateng, if he is indeed No. 4 on the depth chart, it's a far cry from what he expected coming into the season. He was a top talent as a recruit, and with his goals, he's likely not going to want to stay on the bench.

But it also would speak volume of play on the field. If Owusu-Boateng isn't in the top two or three, does that mean he hasn't developed the way many thought, or is the linebacker position in better hands than fans might've thought?

We will find out one week from Saturday where exactly Owusu-Boateng fits into the equation.

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