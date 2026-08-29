Updated Michigan Football Defensive Two-Deep Ahead of Week 1 vs. Western Michigan

With Jay Hill coming over as the defensive coordinator, Michigan hopes to reclaim the spot as the top defense in the country. Hill has mentioned that he wants to get the Wolverines back on the level as the 2023 national champions.

With Michigan taking the field next Saturday, here's what I think the Wolverines' two-deep will look like on the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive line

Starters: John Henry Daley, Trey Piece, Enow Etta, Dominic Nichols

Backups: Cameron Brandt, Jonah Lea'ea, Bobby Kanka, Nate Marshall

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Three of four starters are locked in. The only real potential battle is for the second edge rusher. My pick is Dom Nichols, who has been called the Wolverines' best pass rusher more than once. He didn't go into fall camp as the starter, but he has certainly emerged.

If it's not Nichols, it's likely Cameron Brandt, who began fall camp as the starter. Brandt has a lot of experience and is going to play a lot, but it does sound like Nichols has overtaken him. Michigan is pretty deep at edge. Expect Nate Marshall and Carter Meadows to both play quite a bit.

As far as interior, both Jonah Lea'ea and Bobby Kanka are No. 3 and No. 4. Kanka has received a lot of hype this fall and he will be in the rotation.

Linebackers

Starters: Nathaniel Staehling, Troy Bowles

Backups: Chase Taylor, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

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The North Dakota State transfer has bolted right up the depth chart entering Week 1. Michigan coaches were high on Nathaniel Staehling, having him as a top linebacker on their board during the transfer portal, and he has met expectations during fall camp.

Staehling has been praised for his high IQ and ability to tackle. As of now, I look for Troy Bowles to start alongside him, and when Michigan has three linebackers on the field, expect to see both Chase Taylor and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, too.

Taylor was the spring standout, tabbed as a rising star. Owusu-Boateng appears to have fallen, but he's still going to see plenty of snaps this season.

Cornerbacks

Starters: Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, Smith Snowden (NB)

Backups: Shamari Earls, Jo'Ziah Edmond, Jamarion Vincent

Michigan's top four cornerbacks are written in stone. Shamari Earls is going to be CB4, and he's been called a 'starter'. But he's not going to pass the likes of Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, or Smith Snowden.

Snowden will lock into the nickel role, but the Wolverines could use either Hill or Berry there as well. Looking down the depth chart, there is still competition brewing for CB5 and beyond. Jo'Ziah Edmond should have that role, but he hasn't been named CB5 yet.

Freshman Jamarion Vincent and former WR I'Marion Stewart are also battling.

Safeties

Starters: Rod Moore, Chris Bracy

Backups: Mason Curtis, Jordan Young

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This one is pretty simple as well. Rod Moore is back and he's going to start. Moore is practicing and is expected to be a full go for next Saturday. He wants to show he's still among the best safeties in the league, despite seeing limited action in the past two seasons.

Chris Bracy has been a force during fall camp, per reports. Bracy is one of the best run stuffers at safety out there, and his pass coverage skills are solid as well. Beyond those two, Mason Curtis has emerged and is being treated like a starter. Jordan Young is entering his second season and will be in the rotation.

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