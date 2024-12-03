Odds: Michigan Football has betting odds to land two high-profile transfers
Michigan football is almost guaranteed to look like a new team when the 2025 season begins -- especially on the offensive side of the ball. Not only are the Wolverines bringing in a potential top-five class headlined by five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, but Michigan will likely be portal-heavy when filling out its roster. There will be current players who enter the portal and won't be around any longer.
One player to watch is former USC quarterback Miller Moss. The junior entered the portal on Monday after losing his job toward the end of the season. And according to BetCalifornia, Michigan has the second-best odds of landing the former Trojan.
Auburn is the betting favorite with +550 odds. Next, Louisville and Michigan are tied with +600 odds. On Monday, Moss was linked to Auburn, Michigan, Louisville, and Iowa. The Wolverines have been upfront with Underwood and plan on bringing in a veteran quarterback to compete with the young star and provide experience to the room. Moss threw for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 2024.
Another player the Wolverines could be in on is former Texas Tech wide receiver Micah Hudson. The former five-star wide receiver is leaving the Red Raiders after his freshman season. The Texas native is favored to head to a Texas school, but Michigan is another option.
Texas is the betting favorite to land the elite talent with +475 odds. But Michigan is in the running with odds of +1000 to land Hudson. the 6-foot wide receiver was the No. 16 overall player in the 2024 cycle. He caught eight passes for 123 yards during his true freshman season.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Column: No, Ryan Day didn't have a Jim Harbaugh problem -- it's a Michigan problem
5 Michigan Football seniors the Wolverines need to pursue for another year of eligibility
Report: Michigan Football starting WR plans to enter transfer portal