WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Five Questions We're Asking About Michigan's Big Ten-Only Schedule

BrandonBrown

Following the July 9 announcement by the Big Ten that its 14 institutions would only play conference contests in 2020, many questions were raised. Here are five that I found myself immediately asking when thinking about the 2020 season.

1. When will the season start?

This is the first and most obvious question. Michigan was scheduled to take on Washington in Seattle on Sept. 5, but what about now? Will they still start on that date but against a different opponent? Will they try to push everyone back to buy more time? 

With Washington being an out-of-conference opponent, along with Michigan's week two and week three games against Ball State and Arkansas State, it seems easy enough to just start the season during week four, when U-M hosts Wisconsin on Sept. 26. The problem with that is that not every Big Ten team had a three-week "buffer" against non-conference opponents to begin the season. Wisconsin and Indiana were/are set to square off on Sept. 4. Does that game still take place on that date or should it be shifted back a few weeks and how does that affect everyone else trying to get their schedules right?

There are just a lot of moving parts with rearranging a schedule this close to kickoff. It always seems so weird when schools announce home-and-homes series against schools 10 years out, but this is why. It's not easy to do at the last minute.

2. Will the order of the schedule change?

As mentioned above, it seems like the order is going to have to be modified. Not only because some teams were slated to begin conference play earlier than others, but also because TV networks and the schools are going to want to get marquee games in while they can.

What if the Big Ten or NCAA decides that the season can't continue on after three or four weeks and Michigan doesn't ever head to Columbus to take on Ohio State? If you think about it, the bigger games should be played first so that the networks get some bang for their buck and so the schools can rake in some cash.

I don't like the idea of Michigan playing Ohio State in September, but I like that better than the idea of them not playing at all.

3. How will byes be handled?

This is also interesting but really hard to answer because we just don't know what COVID-19 numbers will look like in a month or two. If the Big Ten decides to just shift the season back three or four weeks since there are no non-conference games, then some of the flexibility of suddenly having three open weeks is gone. Instead, maybe the late-season games should be moved to the beginning of the season. Maybe play two or three games and then slide in a conference-wide bye in order to take inventory. 

I don't know if that's doable, but with a few opens weeks to play with, plans can be made and situations can be reassessed as the season goes on. To me, that makes the most sense and would be a very proactive way to try and complete the whole season.

4. When will Michigan play Ohio State?

As our own Michael Spath outlined the other day, over the last 70 years the earliest the Michigan-Ohio State matchup has taken place is Nov. 17. That could definitely change this year.

As I suggested above, moving late-season games to the front of the schedule would allow the season to start on time, but provide flexibility with byes. A bye every two or three weeks would allow decision makers to see where each program is with its COVID numbers and make ongoing decisions throughout the year. 

Could that result in a September edition of The Game? We shall see. It would be weird, but it's better than not getting to it in late-November.

5. Will the schedule stay at nine games?

This one seems set already, but maybe not, and nothing is official yet. Obviously teams are used to playing 12 games, and financially that's what everyone wants, but it doesn't seem plausible or possible. 

The whole reason for creating a conference-only schedule is to create control within the conference. The primary issue with playing interconference games is that with a variety of conferences comes a variety of safety standards, testing standards and travel standards. 

With the Big Ten in charge, of the entire season, they can create on set of rules and regulations to test, report, travel and play. That wouldn't be possible in a Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup. 

It does seem possible that the Big Ten could decided to crank the schedule back up to 12 games — after all there are 14 teams in the conference — but things are just not trending in that direction. Right now the schedule is nine games long, and I'd bet on it staying there, but maybe they'll try to add in some other conference games that weren't already on the docket.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Opinion Roundtable: How Will Michigan Do With Its New Nine-Game Schedule?

Since Michigan only has nine games on its schedule now, how does the season look?

BrandonBrown

by

SirMalachi

Examining Michigan's Options At RB And DB In 2021

Michigan is still looking to shore up the running back and defensive back spot in 2021, and U-M is trending positively with a pair of prospects at those positions.

Eric Rutter

Bobby Morrison Talks 1995 Season, Tom Brady, Why He Loves Recruiting

Longtime assistant coach Bobby Morrison (1988-2001) shared a number of great stories in his radio appearance this week.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Xavier Worthy Goes Blue, Says Michigan Feels Like Home

Four-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy is one of the fastest players in the 2021 cycle, and the speedster announced earlier today that he will be playing college football at Michigan.

Eric Rutter

by

John Garcia Jr

Impact And Analysis Of Xavier Worthy's Michigan Commitment

The Wolverines landed a commitment from wide receiver Xavier Worthy on Friday, and his pledge was big for Michigan for several reasons.

Eric Rutter

Kobe Bufkin is a Wolverine

Michigan has commitment No. 3 in the 2021 class.

BrandonBrown

Four Positive Test Results In Michigan COVID-19 Testing Update

Michigan released the results from its latest round of COVID-19 testing, and the Wolverines are still reporting rather low numbers of positive cases.

Eric Rutter

THE Game In September? Anything Is Possible In 2020

With the Big Ten announcement July 9 the conference would only play league games in 2020, there is a possibility THE Game could be played in September or October.

MichaelSpath

Freshmen Faces: Matt Hibner

Jim Harbaugh and his staff have done a great job at identifying tight end talent and it looks like they've done it again with Matt Hibner.

BrandonBrown

Michigan not going to Washington is such a Bummer

The Big Ten announced today that teams would only play conference games effectively cancelling the game between Michigan and Washington.

BrandonBrown