Former Michigan Star Injured, Will Miss Rest Of NFL Season

One of the longest tenured Wolverines in the NFL will unfortunately miss the rest of the 2021 season after suffering an injury.

It was just a 17-11 defeat in Week 2 of the 17-game season, a setback to a team with Super Bowl aspirations in the San Francisco 49ers, but a sense of real loss hung heavy in the Eagles’ postgame locker room.

Brandon Graham is done for the season.

The veteran defensive end, in his 12th season, confirmed a report from NFL Media's Ian Rapoport that he will be "leading from the sidelines this year," in a tweet shortly after being carted into the locker room just before halftime of Sunday's game.

Graham's tweet also said he would be "working to be great in 2022."

For Graham, predicting the future beyond this season is dicey. He will be 34 in 2022 and his contract has voidable years that indicate he is signed through 2026, but, basically, he and the Eagles would have to agree to another contract in order for him to return.

Next year, he has a salary cap hit of $9.413 million.

Graham has played 16 games in four of his last five seasons, with the only game he missed being the meaningless regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys before the Eagles began their Super Bowl run.