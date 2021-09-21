September 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Former Michigan Star Injured, Will Miss Rest Of NFL Season

One of the longest tenured Wolverines in the NFL will unfortunately miss the rest of the 2021 season after suffering an injury.
Author:
Publish date:

Here's the entire story from Eagle Maven...

It was just a 17-11 defeat in Week 2 of the 17-game season, a setback to a team with Super Bowl aspirations in the San Francisco 49ers, but a sense of real loss hung heavy in the Eagles’ postgame locker room.

Brandon Graham is done for the season.

The veteran defensive end, in his 12th season, confirmed a report from NFL Media's Ian Rapoport that he will be "leading from the sidelines this year," in a tweet shortly after being carted into the locker room just before halftime of Sunday's game.

Graham's tweet also said he would be "working to be great in 2022."

For Graham, predicting the future beyond this season is dicey. He will be 34 in 2022 and his contract has voidable years that indicate he is signed through 2026, but, basically, he and the Eagles would have to agree to another contract in order for him to return.

Next year, he has a salary cap hit of $9.413 million.

Graham has played 16 games in four of his last five seasons, with the only game he missed being the meaningless regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys before the Eagles began their Super Bowl run.

nfl
Football

Former Michigan Star Injured, Will Miss Rest Of NFL Season

blake corum michigan
Football

Michigan Rushing Attack Off To Best Start Since 1997

blake corum
Football

No. 19 Michigan Tries to Maintain Underdog Mentality with 3-0 Record

graham mertz michigan wisconsin
Football

Kickoff Time Announced For Michigan/Wisconsin Game

michigan football recruiting
Recruiting

Michigan Still Recruiting The Quarterback Position In 2022 Class

blake corum kenneth walker
Football

Corum, Walker And The 'H' Word

jim harbaugh
Football

Jim Harbaugh's Best Quotes After Drilling Northern Illinois

hassan haskins cade mcnamara michigan football
Football

Don't Look Now, But The Latest ESPN FPI Favors Michigan In Every Remaining Game