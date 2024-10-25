Michigan football chooses uniform combination for MSU game
Michigan will enter Saturday with a 4-3 record and it's as close to a must-win game as it gets for Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines. The maize and blue won't be contending for a Big Ten title and unless they win out, a Playoff birth is out of the question as well. But Michigan can still beat its rivals and Michigan State is up first.
The Spartans will also enter the game with a 4-3 record, as well. Michigan State is coming off of its best performance of the season after crushing Iowa in East Lansing. Jonathan Smith is hoping to get a signature win for his program in Year 1.
With Saturday right around the corner, Michigan revealed its uniform combination for the rivalry game. The Wolverines are choosing to go with the classic look under the lights. Michigan is going with its blue jersey, maize pants, and white accessories.
