Michigan Football: Colston Loveland Named No. 1 Tight End Ahead Of 2024 Season
One of the top returning weapons on Michigan's 2024 squad is widely recognized as the top tight end in all of college football. On Saturday, PFF College put out their list of the top ten returning tight ends for the 2024 season, and it didn't come as much of a surprise to see Colston Loveland's name at the top of the list. Loveland, who's already being projected as a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is described as a guy who is essentially unguardable as a pass catcher.
Here's what PFF College had to say about Loveland at the No. 1 spot:
1. COLSTON LOVELAND, MICHIGAN WOLVERINES: Loveland went from a promising freshman to one of the nation’s best tight ends as a sophomore. He finished as the fourth-most valuable FBS tight end this past season according to PFF’s wins above average metric and was fifth among them in receiving yards (649). Loveland’s elite athleticism at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds makes him nearly unguardable. His 88.7% open-target rate in 2023 placed him in the 97th percentile for all tight ends in the country.
There are definitely plenty of reasons for Michigan fans to be excited about what Loveland will provide to the Wolverine offense this season. At 6-5, nearly 250 pounds, Loveland's size and athleticism present a massive matchup issue with any opposing secondary - and it's likely his role in the offense will increase significantly this fall. With Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson off to the NFL, Loveland is Michigan's leading returning receiver for the 2024 season. During his sophomore campaign in 2023, he finished No. 3 on the team in receptions (45), No. 2 in yards (649), and No. 2 in touchdowns (4). Given how important he is to the offense, it's a pretty safe bet that he'll surpass all of those numbers this upcoming season.
Here's a look at some of his career achievements so far at the University of Michigan, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
CAREER HIGHS
Receiving
• Catches: 5, 2x - last vs. Ohio State (Nov. 25, 2023)
• Yards: 88 - vs. Ohio State (Nov. 25, 2023)
• TDs: 2 - at Michigan State (Oct. 21, 2023)
• Long: 54 - vs. Indiana (Oct. 14, 2023)
At Michigan
• All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches; second team, media, 2023)
• Offensive and Co-Special Teams Rookie of the Year (2022)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 29 games with 17 starts at tight end
