Michigan Football: Four Sophomores Primed For A Breakout Season
As fans and folks in the media try to project the success of the Michigan Wolverines in 2024, most of the discussion is surrounding the returning veteran talent - guys like Donovan Edwards, Colston Loveland, Will Johnson, Mason Graham, and Kenneth Grant. Although that group of guys are certainly critical to Michigan's hopes of defending its current status as reigning National Champions, the truth is that the Wolverines will need big performances from some of the younger guys on the roster as well.
Here are four sophomores that are primed for a breakout season in 2024:
Semaj Morgan, WR
You could argue that Morgan's breakout season came during his freshman year in 2023, finishing No. 5 on the team in receptions (22), No. 6 in receiving yards (204), and No. 3 in receiving touchdowns (2). But for those who paid close attention to his performance last season, it's clear that his ceiling is much, much higher. The Wolverines lost their two top wideouts during the off-season to the NFL Draft (Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson), and the overall success of the Michigan offense will require some of the younger wideouts to take a big step forward in 2024. You can put Semaj Morgan at the top of that list.
Fredrick Moore, WR
Speaking of young wideouts that will need to step up in 2024, Fredrick Moore is another guy who was talked about a lot during the spring. Nearly every coach and player that stepped to the podium during spring media availability singled out Moore as a guy to keep your eye on. “Fredrick Moore, I’d say he’s like [Cleveland Browns and former Alabama receiver] Jerry Jeudy,” Semaj Morgan said. “He’s a great route-runner. He’s gonna catch the ball. Also, great at tracking [the ball], too. The statistics will ultimately speak for themselves, but it sure sounds like Fredrick Moore is on the verge of a big time sophomore campaign.
Jyaire Hill, DB
Jyaire Hill is another guy who had his name mentioned frequently throughout spring ball. As a freshman, Hill made four appearances at defensive back for the Wolverines, and he was named Defensive Freshman of the Week for his performances against ECU and Nebraska. Although Michigan went to the transfer portal and brought in four veterans to add to the secondary, it's hard to envision any scenario where Hill isn't playing a meaningful role defensively this fall.
Enow Etta, DL/EDGE
He was recruited as an EDGE prospect, but the combination of Enow Etta's size and strength has him spending most of his time playing on the interior of the defensive line these days. Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant will obviously get a lions share of the reps in big time games, but the Michigan defense also loves to rotate guys as much as possible to keep everyone fresh. That ability to rotate guys without having a drop-off is one of the biggest reasons why the Wolverines were so dominant defensively in 2023, and there's a high likelihood that Etta will be a big part of the rotation in 2024.
