Michigan Football Adds 2027 LB Brayden Watson: What it Means for the Wolverines

The month of May isn't quite over, and as it's been the entire month, Michigan remained on a heater on Friday. The Wolverines added their 16th commitment to the 2027 class as three-star linebacker Brayden Watson committed to the Maize and Blue.

The Buford (GA) prospect picked the Wolverines over the likes of Vanderbilt and Pitt, among others. Michigan quickly emerged as the favorite to land Watson and new linebackers coach, Alex Whittingham, has had his eyes on Watson for quite some time. Michigan was hopeful for a package deal of Watson and high school teammate, Ethan Houser, but he picked Vanderbilt just days prior to Watson's commitment.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 LB Brayden Watson has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 215 LB from Buford, GA chose the Wolverines over Vanderbilt, Pitt, and Mississippi State



“I’m proof of God’s grace.”https://t.co/yEni3iATxl pic.twitter.com/Q9cjy7TRCa — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 29, 2026

Watson is a 6'2", 190-pound linebacker. Coming from the juggernaut out of Buford, Watson is listed as a three-star prospect. He is ranked as the No. 505 player, per 247Sports Composite. Watson is also listed as the No. 39 linebacker in the 2027 cycle.

Whittingham made Watson feel like a priority

Shockingly enough, Michigan hasn't recruited the linebacker position exceptionally well in recent seasons, despite the Wolverines' rich history at the position. However, Michigan has been able to find those diamond in the rough type of players and mold them into starters — who make the league.

With Buford being a powerhouse program, Watson will be no stranger to high-level competition, or quality coaching. Speaking to Rivals after his commitment, Watshon said Michigan made him feel like a priority.

“They really made me feel like a priority,” Watson told Rivals. “The relationships, the attention to detail and the experience in Ann Arbor separated Michigan from the rest.

“The defensive coordinator, the head coach, the linebacker coach — everybody was reaching out. Even coaches I really had no business talking to were talking to me. The coaches at Michigan showed me that I was important to them.”

Watson indicated that Whittingham, who coached the Kansas City Chiefs prior to coming to Ann Arbor, was a big part of his recruitment. Unlike a lot of coaches who come to his high school to offer a bunch of players, Whittingham called him on his phone to offer him. Add in the resources and winning tradition that Michigan offers, it was hard for Watson to turn down.

What it means for Michigan's 2027 class

With Watson's commitment, Michigan has the 11th-ranked class in the 2027 cycle per both 247Sports and On3.

Watson marks Michigan's first linebacker commitment of the class, and after the Wolverines added three in the 2026 class, Michigan will have several young players to mold into starting-caliber players for years to come. The Wolverines will look to add at least one more linebacker, if not more, in the 2027 cycle.