Michigan Football Emerges as Leader to Land 2027 Georgia Powerhouse LB Brayden Watson

Michigan might be on a heater in the month of May, landing 10 of its 15 prospects this month. But the Wolverines haven't landed any players at linebacker — a clear position of need. Michigan lost its top three linebackers from the 2025 season, and the Wolverines are going to be starting some raw talent in 2026.

Despite landing three linebackers in the 2026 class, the Wolverines are inching closer to landing their first one in the 2027 class. On Sunday, there were multiple predictions that came in favoring Michigan to land Buford (GA) linebacker Brayden Watson.

Buford is one of the top high school programs in all of the United States and landing a prospect from that school is big in of itself. You can bet getting a player from Buford means they've received great coaching and can become a player at the next level.

Watson's background

Watson is a 6'2", 190-pound prospect who is a three-star recruit. Likely being underrated at this time, Watson is considered the No. 770 player in the nation, per Rivals' Industrial rankings. He is the No. 67 linebacker in the 2027 cycle.

Watson has an official visit lined up with Michigan for June 19. The Wolverines' new staff offered Watson back in January and linebacker coach Alex Whittingham had his eyes on Watson since getting the job.

As of now, while Michigan is the clear favorite in his recruitment, the Wolverines are contending with Pitt, which also has an official visit lined up with Watson.

A two for one package?

As mentioned, Michigan has yet to land a linebacker in the cycle. But the Wolverines have had their sights set on two Buford products. Playing alongside Watson, linebacker Ethan Houser has been at the top of Michigan's board.

Houser is also a three-star prospect, but Whittingham really likes what he sees from both linebackers. Michigan has been the perceived leader in his recruitment as well, but the Wolverines are fiercely battling Vanderbilt in Houser's recruitment.

Houser is planning an official visit to Ann Arbor on the same weekend as his teammate, Watson. It's possible Watson commits to Michigan before the official visit, and that would be big in Houser's recruitment. The prospect of playing with each other at Michigan could be very tempting for both players.

The Wolverines have done a good job at developing linebackers throughout the year, and while it's puzzling Michigan hasn't recruited the position overly well the last two cycles, don't count the Wolverines out in Houser's recruitment.