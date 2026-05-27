How to Watch 2027 LB Ethan Hauser's Commitment Live as Michigan Football Awaits Decision

The month of May has been great for the Michigan Wolverines and Kyle Whittingham's team is looking to close the month strong. On Wednesday, one of the Wolverines' top targets will make his commitment and Michigan isn't only in his top five, but the Maize and Blue are considered a top two team in his recruitment.

Buford (GA) linebacker Ethan Hauser is set to make his commitment and Michigan will await his decision. If Hauser would commit to the Wolverines, that would give Michigan 16 commitments and it would give the Wolverines their first linebacker commitment of the 2027 cycle.

How to see Hauser's commitment

Finalists: Michigan, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt

When: Wed. May 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: CBS Sports YouTube Channel

Leader: Michigan is likely in his top two, but will have to survive a late run by Vanderbilt.

Hauser primer

Hauser, a 6'3", 200-pound linebacker, comes from one of the top high schools in all of the United States. Buford is a national power and Hauser is one of the mainstays on its defense. Michigan linebacker coach Alex Whittingham has had his sights set on Hauser and he hopes to add him to the class.

According to Rivals Industrial Rankings, Hauser is ranked as a three-star prospect and the nation's No. 664 player. He is also listed as the No. 56 linebacker in the nation. All three recruiting services have Hauser listed as a three-star, but again, playing for Buford, he has great coaching and could become an immediate contributor right away.

Hauser has his official visit set to Michigan for June 19 weekend and it will be with one of his high school teammates, who is trending to the Wolverines.

Extra recruiting for Michigan

Despite being uncommitted, Hauser's teammate, Brayden Watson, has several predictions favoring the Wolverines to land the Buford linebacker. The two teammates could play with one another at the collegiate level, and as of now, it would appear Watson is headed to Ann Arbor.

With Hauser setting an early commitment, it's not clear if he would still take an official visit to Michigan if he commits to Vanderbilt or another school, but you best guess Watson will be in his ears.

While Whittingham really liked Hauser, he also liked Watson and has been recruiting both prospects hard. Even if Michigan doesn't land Hauser right away, expect the Maize and Blue to continue to recruit him until the very end.