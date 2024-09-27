Michigan Football: Confidence level against the Golden Gophers
Each week, we take a look at Michigan's matchup and determine the confidence level with each opponent. Up next: Minnesota at No. 12 Michigan
After defeating No. 13 USC last weekend, Michigan looks to continue its winning ways by moving to 2-0 in conference play this weekend. PJ Fleck and the Golden Gophers know that Michigan intends to lean heavily on the rushing attack on Saturday. And although Minnesota will do what it can to limit the big plays on the ground, Fleck knows that it's going to be an uphill battle in the Big House.
"You got to be able to play anywhere in the Big Ten and you've been prepared for that all off season in terms of their offense and they're going to run the football and did that with Jim Harbaugh," Fleck said of Michigan. "They're doing that with Sherrone Moore, and they're doing it in a lot of unique ways, especially with the quarterback change. They're big. They're strong.
"I mean, we've got to be able to stop the run and we know that. They're gonna have things off of that with the play action pass.
"Again, I don't know if you stop Michigan's run game, but you can slow it down. We got a lot of respect for them and what they do and how they do it and they do it at will. And that's the one thing that Michigan is Michigan. I mean, they're doing it. They run the football at will. That's what they do."
While trying to keep Michigan's rushing attack in check will be a big challenge for Minnesota, trying to keep QB Max Brosmer from turning into a punching bag for the Wolverine defense will be an even bigger challenge. Last weekend against USC, the Wolverines tallied four sacks, seven QB hits, and a whopping 27 QB hurries on Miller Moss. Edge rusher Josaiah Stewart looked damn near unblockable, while the duo of Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant were constantly applying pressure.
Confidence Level: 4/5
If Michigan had demonstrated a competent passing attack last weekend, I'd have zero doubts heading into Saturday. But until the concerns through the air are addressed, there's always a chance that the Wolverines could suffer an upset loss. With that being said, I fully expect the Wolverines to continue to build on the momentum they created last weekend against the Trojans. With a heavy emphasis on running the football, combined with an aggressive defense making life difficult on the opposing QB, I have a high-level of confidence that Michigan will handle its business on Saturday.
