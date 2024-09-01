Michigan Football: Davis Warren's incredible journey to QB1
As the Michigan fan base kept its eye on the quarterback battle in Ann Arbor during the off-season, there weren't many folks who thought that Davis Warren had a shot at winning the starting job. Entering the 2024 season, Warren's career numbers consisted of 5 completions on 14 attempts for 89 yards and 1 interception. But his growth and maturation during the off-season clearly paid off, and the senior QB was named the starter just days before Michigan took the field on Saturday night.
His first game as QB1 was a bit of a mixed bag. While he looked pretty accurate in the short to intermediate passing game, Warren struggled to connect on the a number of deep balls. There are certainly elements to his game that lead you to believe he can be successful as the starting QB at Michigan, but he will also need to make improvements quickly with Texas coming to town in Week 2. Following his first career start, Warren finished the evening completing 15-of-25 attempts for 118 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Not bad, but definitely plenty of room for improvement.
Meeting with the Media after Michigan's 30-10 win over Fresno State, Warren reflected on his decision to stick with the Wolverines and not explore opportunities elsewhere.
"What kept me here was this culture, this group. Obviously, Coach Harbaugh, he took a chance on me. I wasn’t a sure-fire guy with all the stars and all that. He took a chance on me and gave me the opportunity to come here, and I owe it to him and to this program and this university and these guys to be here. I never wavered, I never had any interest in leaving or going anywhere else. I wanted to be here."
Warren's story is actually pretty incredible. In high school he battled and defeated leukemia. As a high school senior in 2020, Warren saw his football season canceled due to the COVID 19 pandemic. He then reclassified to the Class of 2021 after attending the Peddie School in New Jersey and ultimately landed a spot on Michigan's roster as a walk-on. Warren then spent three seasons in Ann Arbor battling his way through the depth chart while receiving limited action on fall Saturdays. Now, as a senior, he'll be the guy that Michigan relies on to help guide this offense through one of the most difficult regular season schedules in program history.
"I never wavered," Warren said after season-opener. "I never had any interest in leaving or going anywhere else. I wanted to be here. And obviously there's been some ups and down in the road, but it did feel really good tonight.
"I've thought about this day for a long time and envisioned it a lot."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Takeaways: Michigan takes down Fresno State with a rather lackluster offense
Michigan players of the game in 30-10 win over Fresno State
What the national media is saying about Michigan's performance against Fresno State