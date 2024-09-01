Michigan players of the game in 30-10 win over Fresno State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- As the old saying goes, 'A win is a win', but Michigan fans might not be overly thrilled with what they saw on Saturday night, especially from the offense. The Wolverines didn't break 100 yards of total offense until the third quarter and Michigan really struggled to run the football -- until the second half.
Senior Davis Warren was named the starting quarterback after weeks of speculation and while he did throw one interception, he did manage the game fairly well. He was safe with his throws, overly safe at times, but he also led a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to give Michigan some breathing room. If fans can see Warren progress as the season goes on, fans won't have too much to complain about when it comes to Warren.
After digesting the game, here are my Michigan players of the game.
Offense:
TE Colston Loveland:
The junior tight end was the safety blanket Warren needed on Saturday. An athletic tight end that's way too fast for linebackers to cover, and too big for defensive backs, he makes for a matchup nightmare. Loveland did have one drop in the fourth quarter, but was extremely effective outside of that. He finished with a game-high eight catches with 87 yards and a score. Even if the Michigan passing attack regresses from last season, Loveland is in store for a monster season.
RB Kalel Mullings:
It took Mullings until the second half to get things rolling, but the thundering back did just that. Outplaying his counterpart Donovan Edwards -- who ran for 27 yards -- Mullings refused to go down and was shaking off tacklers late in the game when the Wolverines needed someone to gain yards. Mullings had 92 yards on 15 carries and it definitely appears Michigan will have an excellent plan B to Edwards if he isn't seeing the holes properly.
K Dominic Zvada:
The Arkansas State transfer is likely the player of the game for the Wolverines. Michigan has had solid field goal kicking since Jake Moody. Even last season, James Turner was very good, and it looks like Zvada will be just as good, if not better than Turner. He split all three kicks he had on Saturday night and had a ton of room to spare. Zvada made kicks of 45, 53, and 55 against the Bulldogs.
Defense:
Josaiah Stewart:
I predicted both Derrick Moore and Josaiah Stewart to have 10 or more sacks each this season and Stewart is well on his way. Both Moore and Stewart were disruptive off the edge but Stewart is the one that brought Mikey Keene down. The senior sacked Keene both in the first quarter and the fourth for two sacks in the game. He also finished with five tackles with three TFLs.
Will Johnson:
Admittedly, Will Johnson didn't always look like himself on Saturday. The junior All-American did get beat a few times which we can chalk up to first-game rust. But Johnson made plays when Michigan needed him to. Johnson got involved stopping Malik Sherrod and the run game by being aggressive off the outside and then Johnson called game by taking an 86-yard interception to the house in the fourth quarter.
Rayshaun Benny:
It's a pretty cool story for Rayshaun Benny, someone who's battled injuries but continues to come back to Ann Arbor in a backup role -- while making plays. Benny was one of the best players on the defense. Benny had Michigan's third sack and he was stifling in the run game. The senior had five tackles including two TFLs. Michigan fans should feel great about Benny being behind Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant.
