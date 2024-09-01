What the national media is saying about Michigan's performance against Fresno State
It might not have been the best start for the Michigan offense on Saturday against Fresno State, but the Wolverines did what they needed to do in order to win 30-10. Davis Warren drew the start for Michigan and went 15-25 for 118 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Warren really only had one or two poor throws on the night. He underthrew a deep shot to Fred Moore that resulted in an interception, but he also locked onto his primary target for too long. It was his first career start, in primetime, and fans will have to give Warren some time to progress -- even with Texas looming.
The Michigan defense lived up to the hype. Despite a few blown coverages, the Wolverines didn't break much. Fresno State had one drive that it went down the field for a touchdown, but outside of that, the Michigan defense was dominant. The Wolverines allowed just nine rushing yards and intercepted Mikey Keene twice. Zeke Berry intercepted a pass on the first drive and Will Johnson took an interception 86-yards for a touchdown late in the fourth.
The Wolverines do have improvements to make before next Saturday rolls around. The Michigan O-line needs some work, along with getting Warren more comfortable in uncomfortable situations. Getting Donovan Edwards rolling would also help.
Here are some key takeaways from the national media.
Stuart Mandel (The Athletic) "Mandel's Final Thoughts"
Two of the Buckeyes’ supposed biggest threats in the Big Ten did not engender the same confidence. Defending national champ Michigan led Fresno State just 16-10 in the fourth quarter, with its offense looking every bit like a unit that lost its first-round quarterback and entire offensive line. Surprise starting quarterback Davis Warren went just 15 of 25 for 118 yards, a touchdown and a pick. Eventually Warren led a 75-yard drive, then Will Johnson nabbed a pick six to help the Wolverines pull away 30-10.
Austin Meek (The Athletic) "Michigan title defense begins with unfamiliar doubt and quarterback questions as Texas looms"
Now that QB-hungry programs can find answers in the transfer portal, it’s rare for a program of Michigan’s caliber to enter a season with so little experience at quarterback. Warren has been a trusty backup in his career but was never regarded as the heir apparent to J.J. McCarthy. Alex Orji was considered a work in progress who needed to develop as a passer. Michigan gambled that its internal options were better than the options in the transfer portal, and it remains to be seen whether that was the right call.
Warren was Michigan’s primary quarterback Saturday night. He completed 15 of 25 passes for just 115 yards with an interception and a touchdown. Orji came on the field for a snap or two at a time and ran for 32 yards on five carries, with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Edwards on Michigan’s opening drive. Regardless of who was taking the snaps, Michigan had little success creating explosive plays through the air.
David Hale (ESPN) "College football Week 1 highlights: Top plays, games, takeaways"
And what about Michigan? The defending champs went to battle without Harbaugh or J.J. McCarthy or a host of other players who won their rings before leaving for the NFL, but the Wolverines won anyway, using their trademarked brute force to upend Fresno State 30-10. Sure, Michigan found its replacement for McCarthy when Sherrone Moore put on a jacket he hadn't worn in three years and found $20 and Davis Warren in the pocket, but isn't this exactly the formula we'd expect from the Wolverines? Same as it ever was.
Bill Bender (Sporting News) "College football Week 1 overreactions: Notre Dame to the CFP, 'The U' is back and Dabo is cooked"
No. 9 Michigan was up 16-10 with 10 minutes remaining against Fresno State with a shaky offense that struggled with the quarterback combination of Davis Warren and Alex Orji. The Wolverines totaled 269 yards, and the line might move more in Texas' favor ahead of that Week 2 showdown. Michigan has an elite defense, but will that be enough against a brutal schedule?
Mike McDaniel (Sports Illustrated) "College Football Week 1 Takeaways: Florida Gators Entering Crisis Mode"
For Michigan, this was somewhat expected, given the turnover on the coaching staff and across the roster following last year’s national championship. Even so, the Michigan quarterback situation appears to be a total mess. Former walk-on Davis Warren earned the starting nod over junior Alex Orji, a former four-star recruit, which probably says more about the staff’s lack of confidence in Orji throwing the football than anything else.
Warren completed 15 of his 25 passing attempts for a mere 118 yards with one touchdown and one interception. That was good enough on Saturday night to earn the Wolverines a 30–10 victory over Fresno State, but certainly won’t be good enough next Saturday when Michigan hosts the Texas Longhorns in the Big House.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Takeaways: Michigan takes down Fresno State with a rather lackluster offense
Michigan's offense sluggish, defense dominant in win over Fresno State