Michigan Football defensive rankings after four weeks
The Michigan defense looked dominant on Saturday against USC, particularly when it came to getting pressure on Trojan QB Miller Moss. The Wolverines notched four sacks on the afternoon, along with seven QB hits and a whopping 27 QB pressures. Michigan was once again solid against the run, holding USC to -16 rushing yards through the first half. The Michigan defense also didn't allow a first down until early in the second quarter, and didn't give up a third down conversion until five minutes before halftime.
The end result was a thrilling 27-24 victory for Michigan to open Big Ten conference play, moving the Wolverines to 3-1 on the season. Along with keeping both conference championship and playoff hopes alive, the win also provided a sense of confidence that this Michigan defense may be as good as advertised despite a shaky start.
Here's where the Michigan defense ranks in several key categories after four weeks:
Pass defense (246.5 YPG)
- Nationally: 101
- Big Ten: 16
Rush defense (76.5 YPG)
- Nationally: 11
- Big Ten: 4
Third down defense (.400)
- Nationally: 88
- Big Ten: 15
Scoring defense (20.75 PPG)
- Nationally: 55
- Big Ten: 14
Total defense (323.2 YPG)
- Nationally: 55
- Big Ten: 14
