Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football defensive rankings after four weeks

Chris Breiler

USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) makes a pass against Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) makes a pass against Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Michigan defense looked dominant on Saturday against USC, particularly when it came to getting pressure on Trojan QB Miller Moss. The Wolverines notched four sacks on the afternoon, along with seven QB hits and a whopping 27 QB pressures. Michigan was once again solid against the run, holding USC to -16 rushing yards through the first half. The Michigan defense also didn't allow a first down until early in the second quarter, and didn't give up a third down conversion until five minutes before halftime.

The end result was a thrilling 27-24 victory for Michigan to open Big Ten conference play, moving the Wolverines to 3-1 on the season. Along with keeping both conference championship and playoff hopes alive, the win also provided a sense of confidence that this Michigan defense may be as good as advertised despite a shaky start.

Michigan Football
Michigan defensive back Makari Paige (7), left, and defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) tackle USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here's where the Michigan defense ranks in several key categories after four weeks:

Pass defense (246.5 YPG)

  • Nationally: 101
  • Big Ten: 16

Rush defense (76.5 YPG)

  • Nationally: 11
  • Big Ten: 4

Third down defense (.400)

  • Nationally: 88
  • Big Ten: 15

Scoring defense (20.75 PPG)

  • Nationally: 55
  • Big Ten: 14

Total defense (323.2 YPG)

  • Nationally: 55
  • Big Ten: 14

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Sherrone Moore lays out the plan for Michigan QB Alex Orji moving forward

Published
Chris Breiler

CHRIS BREILER

Home/Football