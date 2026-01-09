Michigan to host All-Conference center in the transfer portal

Michigan's offensive line appears to be set for next season with the return of Blake Frazier, Andrew Babalola, Jake Guarnera, Evan Link, and Andrew Sprague, among others. But that's not going to stop Jim Harding's group from adding depth and competition.

According to reports, Michigan is set to host Cal Poly's Racin Delgatty on Jan. 10. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound lineman is also interested in Oklahoma State and Kansas. Delgatty will have two years of eligibility remaining.

A proven pass blocker

Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Michigan@thebizofathlete @FCProspects_ pic.twitter.com/sBNqWKs8zo — Racin Delgatty (@RacinDelgatty) January 8, 2026

Delgatty was the starting center for Cal Poly the past two years. The California product earned Second-Team All-Big Sky this past season for his play. Delgatty allowed 11 total pressures and one sack in the 2025 season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Delgatty was the best pass blocker Cal Poly had among the offensive line. His 79.9 pass-blocking grade topped all of the starting linemen in 2025. He also had a 61.8 run-blocking grade this season.

In 2024, Delgatty started eight games for the Mustangs at center. He was an exceptional pass blocker in 2024, as well. Per PFF, Delgatty had a 79.5 pass-blocking grade, and allowed three pressures and zero sacks.

Offensive line could be Michigan's biggest strength

While Michigan's starting offensive line isn't written in black marker quite yet, we have a good idea who Harding will be looking at. Michigan made a point to sign Frazier, Babalola, Guarnera, Link, and Sprague using the 'LFG147' campaign.

But the Wolverines have some depth who can come in and compete, too. Veteran Nathan Efobi is still on the team, and Michigan landed both Brady Norton and Lawrence Hattar last season through the transfer portal. Young linemen like Avery Gach, Luke Hamilton, and incoming four-star Malakai Lee will all add competition to the room.

Whoever earns the starting job in 2026, we are certain the Wolverines are going to be coached really well by one of the best offensive line coaches in America, Jim Harding. This room should be a real strength for the Wolverines in 2026.