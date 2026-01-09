Key defensive freshman leaves Michigan after playing in 12 games

In the 2025 recruiting cycle, Michigan was expected to have an elite secondary for years to come after signing the defensive backs class it had. But as of Thursday night, three of them are gone. Both Elijah Dotson and Jordan Young had already entered the transfer portal, and arguably the biggest loss came on Thursday night.

Freshman Jayden Sanders joined the duo and will be leaving Ann Arbor. The former four-star recruit played in 12 games for Michigan this season, and started in two of them. Sanders recorded 23 tackles on the season for the Wolverines' defense.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sanders played in 303 snaps, which was the 7th most of any player in the secondary. Sanders had the 4th-best pass coverage grade with a 73.8. He had the 6th-best defensive grade with a 74.1.

The Kilgore (TX) prospect was ranked as the No. 229 player in the 2025 cycle and the 24th-best cornerback, per the Composite.

Michigan's secondary outlook in 2026

The trio of Jayden Sanders, Elijah Dotson, and Jordan Young combined for 545 snaps in the secondary this season and with all three being true freshmen -- that is a lot of snaps to make up with the potential lost.

The Wolverines also lost Jaden Mangham, but Michigan gets its top four secondary players back -- assuming Jyaire Hill does come back -- with Hill, Zeke Berry, TJ Metcalf, and Brandyn Hillman back in the fold. Veteran Rod Moore could come back as well on a medical waiver.

Michigan is also searching the transfer portal in hopes of landing some other players in the secondary. Utah star Smith Snowden visited Michigan and the Wolverines are viewed as the favorite in his recruitment.