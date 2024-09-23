Recruiting: Michigan quarterback commit throws for over 500 yards, 4 TDs in one game
In a twist of irony, on the same weekend in which Michigan football threw for less than 50 yards in a 27-24 win over USC, a quarterback committed to the Wolverines' 2026 recruiting class eclipsed 500 yards through the air.
Four-star Cocoa (Fla.) QB Brady Hart, the No. 93 overall player in the '26 class according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, threw for 527 yards and four touchdowns while completing 27-of-38 pass attempts (71.1%) on Friday night. It was the fourth time in five games in which the high school junior threw at least three touchdown passes, and the third time he's recorded more than 300 yards through the air.
Hart is having an outstanding junior season with Cocoa High School, completing 97-of-146 pass attempts (66.4%) for 1,724 passing yards and 15 touchdowns against five interceptions so far in 2024. The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder has offers from nearly 30 FBS programs, including the likes of Ohio State, Clemson, Miami, LSU, Florida State and others.
Michigan's future at the quarterback position looks bright, with former four-star signal-caller Jadyn Davis already in Ann Arbor for his true freshman season and 2025 four-star Fort Myers (Fla.) Bishop Verot quarterback Carter Smith (No. 160 overall prospect in '25 class) set to join the program next season. Smith has put up strong numbers in his high school senior season as well with 828 passing yards, nine touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 63-of-105 attempts (60%). Smith also brings ability as a runner, as he's rushed for 304 yards and a touchdown in 53 attempts on the ground (5.7 yards per carry).
It will be two more years before Hart brings his talents to Ann Arbor, but it's safe to say Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell are happy to have the young gunslinger in the fold. As a sophomore in 2023, Hart led Cocoa to a 14-1 record anf a Florida 2S state championship as a first year starter. He completed 288-of-437 pass attempts (65.9%) for 3,759 yards and 41 touchdowns against 11 interceptions (per 247Sports).
Hart, who committed to Michigan back on June 18, is considered the No. 93 overall prospect, No. 7 quarterback and No. 15 player from the state of Florida in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The 6-foot-4, 180-pounder has garnered nearly 30 scholarship offers during his recruitment, with Clemson, Florida State, Miami, Oregon and Ohio State all showing interest.
Highlights from Hart's performance this past weekend for Cocoa High School can be viewed below:
