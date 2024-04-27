Michigan Adds K Dominic Zvada From Transfer Portal
On Friday night, Michigan landed a commitment from Transfer Portal kicker Dominic Zvada in an effort to solidify its special teams unit. Notably, U-M had a kicking snafu during the 2024 Spring Game last weekend, and Wolverine Digest discussed its confidence in the kicking unit during this week’s podcast episode. So, the Wolverines clearly felt that position was a need and promptly addressed it as such, landing a pledge from Zvada, formerly a kicker for Arkansas State.
Last season, Zvada found himself on the Lou Groza Award Watch List after a stellar freshman season in which he only missed one field goal attempt (a 51-yarder). However, last season Zvada was a bit more erratic, though he still posted a respectable 77% success rate, connecting on 17-of-22 field goals. In terms of accolades, Zvada earned the Lou Groza Award Star of the Week on September 26, and he was named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week twice during the 2023 campaign.
In addition to field goals, Zvada was also responsible for extra point duties last season for Arkansas State, and he posted a perfect 41-for-41 record on PATs. Rounding out his special teams work, Zvada handled 18 kickoffs a year ago (one touchback, two out of bounds).
According to the Arkansas State website, as a freshman Zvada drilled a 56-yard field goal that was tied for the third-longest successfully made field goal in the nation for the 2022 season.
Before reaching college, Zvada was a prolific and strong-legged kicker in high school for Chandler (Ariz.) Valley Christian, but was also entrusted with the punting duties as well. And in carrying out those orders, Zvada averaged over 40 yards per punt as a senior, so he offers a bit of flexibility should his number be called upon to punt or kick later in the fall.
In an interesting turn of events, Zvada will square off with his former team during Week 3 when Michigan hosts Arkansas State at Michigan Stadium. Once in Ann Arbor, Zvada is expected to compete with Adam Samaha for the Wolverines kicking position. In the Spring Game, Samaha missed a 30-yard attempt in the second half, but he successfully made his other attempt on the day.
