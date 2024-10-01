Michigan drops again in offensive rankings after Week 5
After holding a convincing 24-3 lead over Minnesota heading into the 4th quarter, Michigan survived an upset loss at home by escaping with a 27-24 victory. It was the third consecutive week that the Wolverines squandered a multi-score lead early, allowing the opponent within striking distance of stealing the game late. While there are certainly some defensive issues that contributed to what transpired on Saturday, the Michigan offense also sputtered out and failed to find the endzone in the second half.
As expected, the Wolverines once again leaned heavily on Kalel Mullings and the rushing attack offensively. Mullings eclipsed the 100-yard mark for the third consecutive game, finishing the afternoon with 111 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. But the passing attack still looked underwhelming, as Alex Orji completed 10-of-18 attempts for 86 yards and one touchdown (along with an interception. It was the second consecutive week that Michigan was held to less than 100 yards through the air (just 32 passing yards against USC).
Following that performance, the Michigan offense dropped again in national rankings after Week 5.
Here's where the Michigan offense ranks in several key categories after five weeks:
Pass offense (115.4 YPG)
- Nationally: 129 (-1)
- Big Ten: 18
Rush offense (194.8 YPG)
- Nationally: 34 (-3)
- Big Ten: 6
Third down offense (.400)
- Nationally: 69 (-1)
- Big Ten: 13
Scoring offense (24.8 PPG)
- Nationally: 92 (+7)
- Big Ten: 15
Total offense (310.2 YPG)
- Nationally: 116 (-7)
- Big Ten: 16
