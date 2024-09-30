Recruiting: Michigan RB commit breaks school record with 300-yard game
Michigan football's recruiting pipeline of talented ball-carriers appears to be alive and well.
This past weekend, four-star Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw running back Jasper Parker broke his school's single-game rushing record with 326 yards on 35 carries in a 31-8 win over Lafayette Christian. The high school senior, who committed to Michigan back on June 15, scored two touchdowns in the game as well.
After the game, Parker further exemplified the kind of attitude the Wolverines look for on the recruiting trail, crediting his offensive line for his big night and tweeting legendary Michigan head coach Bo Schembechler's mantra: "The Team, The Team, The Team."
"It's actually funny, because I had an epiphany," Parker told a local reporter. "I told coach Mike earlier this week, I said, 'Coach, we're going to go for 400 this week. I just feel it'. And we actually were well above 400, so I just knew our O-line had it in them the whole time. I knew those guys just had to get their feet under them, being a lot of new starters taking over the seniors role that we had last year."
At 6-feet and 189 pounds, Parker is considered the No. 274 overall prospect, No. 20 running back and No. 9 player from the state of Louisiana in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. He has offers from over 20 FBS programs, including the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee and USC. Parker committed to the Wolverines among a final group that included the Crimson Tide, North Carolina Tar Heels and Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Michigan currently has 16 players committed to its 2025 recruiting class, which ranks No. 15 in the country and fifth in the Big Ten. The Wolverines' average prospect rating of 91.67 in the '25 class is the 10th-best mark nationally, and third-best in the Big Ten behind Oregon (94.71) and Ohio State (93.56).
