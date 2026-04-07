3 Biggest Transfer Portal Targets for Michigan Basketball 

The 2025-26 college basketball season is officially over and the Michigan Wolverines have been crowned the champion after defeating UConn, 69-63, on Monday (April 6) evening in Indianapolis, Ind.

However, head coach Dusty May will quickly need to look to next season, as the transfer portal is officially opened today (Tuesday, April 7). May is no stranger to assembling teams through the portal, as the Wolverines starting five this season were all transfers.

Michigan is losing quite a bit of production from the championship squad, with Yaxel Lendeborg, Nimari Burnett, Will Tschetter and Roddy Gayle Jr. all running out of eligibility. Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. are also likely to leave, both being projected to go in the first round of the NBA Draft.

That would mean the only starter to return would be starting point guard Elliot Cadeau, who reportedly said he would return to the team next season.

Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau celebrates a play during the first half of the NCAA national championship game against Connecticut at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Monday, April 6, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are three players Michigan should take an interest in from the transfer portal

Kwame Evans Jr. (Oregon)

In 2025-26, Michigan’s star was an older forward they brought in through the transfer portal. Evans Jr. could be a similar type of player to that.

Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. shoots free throws to seal the Ducks win as the Oregon Ducks host the Washington Huskies on March 7, 2026, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A five-star recruit out of high school, the 6’9” forward had a lot of hype coming into college. Last season as a junior with Oregon, he finished with career-highs in points (13.3) and rebounds (7.4).

The Wolverines need to rebuild their frontcourt with experience. Evans Jr. seems to be the type of player who would fit that role perfectly.

Drew Fielder (Boise State)

Potentially looking to replace the matchup nightmare in Mara, Fielder could be the type of big man to flourish in the Maize and Blue.

Standing at 6’11”, Fielder shot over 40% from deep on the season, an impressive number for someone at his size. He also grabbed over five rebounds per game and dished out 40 assists in the 2025-26 campaign.

NEWS: Boise State center Drew Fielder plans to enter the transfer portal, sources told ESPN. Second-team All-Mountain West selection averaged 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds this season, shot nearly 41% from 3 at 6-foot-11. Repped by @LIFTSPORTSMNGMT. pic.twitter.com/uwHzR3atwE — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 30, 2026

Fielder would be a much different type of big man than Mara in terms of playing style, but under May, Fielder’s shooting ability could be a major asset.

Dedan Thomas Jr. (LSU)

After L.J. Cason went down this season and the Wolverines were without a true backup point guard, it put a lot of pressure on Cadeau to play a lot and well. Cason will again miss all of next season with the torn ACL.

LSU's Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) drives the lane against DePaul during the Emerald Coast Classic championship game at Raider Arena in Niceville, Fla., Nov. 29, 2025. The Tigers won the contest 96-63. (Tyler Orsburn/News Herald) | Tyler Orsburn/News Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas Jr. could fill the void of Cason with one year remaining of eligibility. It is currently being rumored that Kentucky is the frontrunner, but if that falls through, the Wolverines should be taking a look.

Before a season-ending foot surgery in May, Thomas Jr. had an elite assists-to-turnover ratio. On the year, he was dishing out over six assists per contest while only turning the ball over 1.6 times per game. Those numbers show he has an elite capability to run an offense.