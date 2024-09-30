Michigan Football: Kalel Mullings, Dominic Zvada earn Big Ten player of the week honors
No. 10 Michigan (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) won its third consecutive game with a 27-24 victory over Minnesota (2-3, 0-2) on Saturday, and two Wolverines were recognized by the Big Ten for their efforts in U-M's 27th consecutive win over a conference opponent.
Running back Kalel Mullings was named the Big Ten's Co-Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 111 yards on a career-high 24 carries, with two touchdowns. It was the third consecutive game in which the senior has eclipsed 100 yards rushing with at least two scores. Mullings is the first Michigan player to be named offensive player of the week by the Big Ten since J.J. McCarthy (Oct. 23, 2023).
Mullings shares the award with Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson, who had 11 receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the Ducks' 34-13 victory over UCLA. Johnson added 21 yards on two punt returns to finish with 142 all-purpose yards.
In addition to Mullings, Michigan kicker Dominic Zvada was also recognized by the Big Ten as the league's Special Teams Player of the Week. With his 53-yard field goal in the third quarter against the Golden Gophers, Zvada set a new U-M program record with his fourth 50-yard field goal in a single-season. The junior transfer from Arkansas State added a 35-yarder in the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference in the Wolverines' three-point win.
This is the second time Zvada has been named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week this season, as he also earned the honor following Michigan's 30-10 win over Fresno State in Week 1. In total, a Wolverine has been selected for the honor on three occasions this season, with punter Tommy Doman earning a co-award last week following a win over USC. Additionally, Michigan defensive end Josaiah Stewart was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after the win over the Trojans.
Up next, Michigan hits the road for the first time in its 2024 campaign, traveling to Washington (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday, Oct. 5 for a rematch of the 2023 National Championship Game against the Huskies (7:30 p.m. / NBC).
