Michigan Football: Elite cornerback puts Michigan in Top 10
Michigan might be struggling on the field this season, but the Wolverines certainly aren't struggling on the recruiting trail. In addition to having a Top 15 class nationally in 2025, Michigan is already making some waves with the interest of several big-time 2026 recruits. As of now, four-star QB Brady Hart headlines a 2026 class that currently consists of three prospects - but that will obviously change in the coming months.
On Tuesday, Elite 2026 cornerback RJ Sermons cut his list of schools down to 10, and Michigan made the cut. The 6-1, 185 pound prospect out of California is currently ranked as the top corner in the 2026 class according to On3.
Here's the scouting report on Sermons, courtesy of 247 Sports' national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins:
"Sermons is a two-sport guy who also excels on the track. Clocked a personal best 10.48-100m and 21.34-200m during Junior track season and plays fast as well. Dad Rodney Sermons played RB at USC in the mid-90s. RJ is a pure corner who can play out wide or as a nickel. Good feet, closes well and shows poise when the ball is in the air. Has good ball awareness and doesn’t need to clutch and grab like a lot of young corners. Good open field tackler, will come up and hit you and has a really nice all around game. Can return punts and kicks and should make a leap in the return game with more opportunities this year. Advanced football IQ and feel for the game and has the all the tools to be an early impact player at the next level and is an easy high Power 5 prospect."
Although he listed Michigan in his final 10, On3's prediction is currently at 93.3 percent for Sermons remain home and commit to USC.
