Michigan Football: Elite defender missing from Midseason All-American team
A pair of Wolverines were named to the Senior Bowl Defensive Midseason All-American Team on Thursday. Cornerback Will Johnson and edge rusher Josaiah Stewart earned the honor after six weeks of impressive play for the Wolverines defensively.
Although Johnson missed a game due to injury, he still leads the Wolverines with two interceptions on the season - and he returned both for a touchdown. In fact, Johnson is now Michigan Football's all-time pick-six leader with three so far in his career.
Stewart has also missed some action due to injury, but he's been extremely productive when he's on the field. He currently leads all Wolverines with 5.0 sacks through six weeks, and he also leads all of FBS active players with 26.5 career sacks. His performance in Week 4 against USC really caught the attention of some folks nationally, and he's remained on their radar ever since.
Although it's not surprising to see Johnson and Stewart make the cut, it is a bit surprising to see defensive tackle Mason Graham left off the list. While the stats don't really jump off the page through six weeks, Graham has proven time and time again that he can be an absolute game wrecker. The 6-3, 320 pound defensive tackle has 3.5 sacks on the season, good for No. 2 behind Stewart. He's also being projected as an early first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft by most experts.
