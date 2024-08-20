Michigan Football expected to make huge addition to 2025 recruiting class
Things have been a little quiet on the recruiting trail for the Michigan Wolverines as of late, but that's expected to change in a very big way on Aug. 20. Four-star 2025 wide receiver Andrew Marsh is down to his top five schools, a list that includes Washington, Colorado, Texas, USC, and Michigan. As of now, Michigan is the runaway favorite to land the elite prospect.
Along with five predictions favoring the Wolverines, On3 is also giving Michigan a 90.9% chance to land Marsh as of this writing. Over at 247Sports, there are two crystal ball predictions in for the four-star wideout, and both are predicting Michigan.
Marsh is definitely a bit undersized at 6-1, 180 pounds, but he more than makes up for it with his physicality and athleticism. He's similar to the type of wideout that Michigan has found a lot of success with in recent years, including guys like Ronnie Bell and Roman Wilson. Marsh has indicated that he likes the vibe in Ann Arbor, and he feels like Michigan is making him a top priority as part of the 2025 class.
Here's the scouting report on Marsh, via 247's Gabe Brooks:
"Explosive, productive receiver with a lean, wiry-strong build and impressive athletic markers in high jump, vertical, and broad jump categories. Frequent big-play merchant thanks largely to slippery strength and athleticism in run-after-catch situations. Unorthodox in gait and play style, but fights through tackles and maintains balance to get extra yardage despite a slighter frame. Long-striding runner with some build-up speed. Owns early high school 400-meter times in the low 50.00s. High jumped 6-4 as a junior. Big vertical and broad numbers reflect go-get-it ability in contested scenarios. Above average route-leveraging for this stage of development. Finds ways to slip multiple defenders with unique deceleration / acceleration acumen combined with balance and body control. Gained more than 1,100 yards as a junior and enters senior season with 2,400-plus career receiving yards. Adds value as a potential return game option (one punt return TD in 2023). Needs to add some mass and strength to maximize aforementioned RAC playmaking vs. bigger, stronger, faster P4 defenders. High-major receiver prospect who could develop into an impact player with legitimate long-term NFL Draft upside."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Jim Harbaugh has major response to ESPN's report: 'Today, I do not apologize
What ESPN had to say about Michigan, Big Ten heading into 2024 season
Ernest Hausmann explains 'how tough' Jaishawn Barham plays, excited to play alongside him