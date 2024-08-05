Jim Harbaugh has major response to ESPN's report: 'Today, I do not apologize'
Jim Harbaugh enjoyed a mostly good coaching career in Ann Arbor from 2015-2023. While he ended it on a high note with a national title, there were plenty of bumps in the road. Harbaugh had the horrendous 2-4 COVID-19 season in 2020, and couldn't beat Ohio State for a while. But the biggest thing looming over Harbaugh is the Connor Stalions' sign-stealing saga.
On Sunday, Pete Thamel with ESPN got a copy of the NCAA's NOA draft that will be sent to Michigan. According to the report, head coach Sherrone Moore could be facing a suspension and show cause -- which later got refuted on Monday.
But Jim Harbaugh was also brought up several times in the report.
Former Michigan staff members Jim Harbaugh, Chris Partridge, Denard Robinson and Stalions are also accused of committing Level 1 violations, the most serious category in the NCAA's enforcement process. The school also faces a Level 1 violation charge, according to the draft, because of its "pattern of noncompliance within the football program" and institutional efforts to hinder or thwart the NCAA's investigation.
Harbaugh, who left Michigan to coach the Los Angeles Chargers after leading the Wolverines to a national title in January, is accused of not cooperating because he denied the NCAA's request to view relevant messages and phone records from his personal cellphone. The draft says Harbaugh could face a "show-cause" restriction if he ever opts to return to college sports.
Harbaugh responds:
On Monday, during a Los Angeles Chargers' press conference, Harbaugh was asked about the NOA draft that was reported on. Harbaugh had an emphatic response in which he says he's not sorry and had nothing to do with the sign-stealing scheme.
"Never lie. Never cheat. Never steal. I was raised with that lesson," said Harbaugh. "I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams that I've coached. No one's perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and you make it right. Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So for, it's back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm, unknown to mankind."
While Harbaugh will probably never coach college football again, it was a major response from the former Michigan coach. With how much the NCAA wanted to get Harbaugh, it wouldn't be shocking to see some sort of punishment handed down from the NCAA on Harbaugh if he would ever come back to the college ranks.
