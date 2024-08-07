Ernest Hausmann explains 'how tough' Jaishawn Barham plays, excited to play alongside him
It wasn't an easy decision that Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann had to make. He was a starting linebacker for the Nebraska Cornhuskers in 2022 as a true freshman. Hausmann was sixth on the Huskers' defense with 54 tackles that year, but he opted to enter the transfer portal to seek another opportunity. He ultimately decided to come to Michigan where he knew he would be behind starters Junior Colson and Michael Barrett.
Being the third linebacker in the room, Hausmann excelled in that role. He ended up as the third-leading tackler on the Wolverines' defense in 2023 with 46 tackles. This past weekend, Hausmann reflected on his journey to Ann Arbor and how he soaked in all the knowledge that was brought to him. He was with a great group of teammates and coaches during the national title run.
“Last year was a tremendous year," Hausmann said of his first year at Michigan. "Obviously, winning the national championship, but being able to learn under so many great people, great leadership here at Michigan with the players and coaching staff and anyone here on the staff here at Michigan,” Hausmann said. “It’s one of those things where you don’t really know how it’s going to play out, but with the amount of talent here at Michigan and the ability to just absorb, be a sponge, absorb any knowledge I can really prepared me for this year.
Now that Colson and Barrett are off to the NFL, Hausmann is expected to start at 'Mike' linebacker for Michigan this season. He's going to take over Colson's role and Hausmann shared he's been preparing for this moment since he entered the transfer portal two offseasons ago. With the helmet comms becoming a thing in college football, Hausmann will likely be that player who communicates with the defense.
“I’ve been preparing since I came to Michigan from the portal, so it’s obviously a different role, different expectations with that role. Obviously, there’s a big thing always with that leadership role with being the 'Mike' linebacker here at Michigan. Being able to communicate, being that field general for people to count on and understand where people are lining up and stuff like that. So different roles, and I’m looking forward to it.”
It's going to be a new-look linebacker corps this season for Michigan. The Wolverines went back to the transfer portal this offseason and landed athletic linebacker Jaishawn Barham from Maryland. Barham has been a starter for the Terps for the past two seasons. Entering his junior season, he is now expected to start for a top-five defense at Michigan. Hausmann told the media how great it's been so far playing next to Barham.
“It’s really awesome,” Hausmann said. “Fall camp has been really fun. Playing with him, it’s a certain switch that flips once you understand the defense. It kinda took off from spring, developed and then toward the end of it, you could finally see it clicking and clicking. Now you see it with camp, each and every day he’s starting to understand more and more and more. It’s really fun to play with him.”
Hausmann explained how Barham fits the Wolverines' defense. Barham is a tough, explosive linebacker who is sort of like Hausmann. Just like Hausmann did last season, Barham is absorbing any information that's given to him.
“He fit right in with this defense, how tough he plays. And I think that’s one thing that I’m most impressed about, and then the way he’s picked up the defense, as well.“He’s being open to absorbing knowledge. I’ve taken it upon myself, and this team as well, making sure everyone on this field is ready to play game one. He’s been very open to that, and it’s been awesome.”
Michigan opens the season on August 31 against Fresno State.
