Unexpected Michigan football freshman already impressing veterans during spring practice
After struggling to throw the football in 2024, Michigan went out and landed Bryce Underwood, a freshman phenom, and veteran Mikey Keene from the transfer portal to shore up the quarterback situation. The Wolverines also return most of their receivers from last season as well, but the Michigan receivers appeared to have issues creating separation at times and the Wolverines lacked big bodies in the room. The maize and blue signed three receivers over 6-feet in the '25 cycle.
The lowest-ranked receiver out of the three, Jamar Browder, is the player who edge rusher TJ Guy told the media that has made the 'wow' play in the first spring practice.
"Jamar Browder made a catch yesterday. I was like damn, that's gonna look good," Guy said. "So him, for sure. A whole bunch of guys. This class is uber-talented, I think, for real. So you guys are gonna see, like I said, day one, but we'll see more for sure."
Browder was an NC State commit when he took his first visit to Ann Arbor. But after a couple of visits, the Lake Worth (FL) Santaluces Community playmaker decided he wanted to be a Wolverine. Browder wasn't a highly ranked prospect, he was the 537th-ranked recruit in the nation according to the Composite. But the ceiling of Browder is high and Michigan couldn't pass up getting another physically-gifted, tall receiver.
Michigan also landed Indiana's Donaven McCulley from the portal who also stands at 6-5. The former Hoosier figures to become an instant starter for Michigan this year and if Browder could see the field, that would be potentially two 6-5 receivers on the field together. Fullback Max Bredeson noted that could put some fear in the opposing defense.
"It's definitely got to help," Bredeson said. "I've never played defense, or haven't played defense in college, but I'm sure looking across and seeing a guy who's 6-foot-5 probably isn't as much fun. But yeah, it's definitely got to be a good addition. He can jump too. Both of them can. So it definitely helps."
You can likely see Browder in action during Michigan's Spring Game on April 19.
