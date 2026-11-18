The Michigan Wolverines have a new man in charge. Trev Alberts, as reported Tuesday night, has agreed to be Michigan’s new Athletic Director.

There are a multitude of things that Alberts is going to oversee. His first priority, however, is to evaluate the state of the football program.

From The Outside

I’m not an athletic director. I’m not qualified to be one, but I have watched Michigan play this season. You know the story if you have as well. They are a very soft 5-5. Of their five wins, their signature win came in Week 2 against Oklahoma. Otherwise, their other four wins have come against Rutgers, Penn State UTEP, and Western Michigan.

You know the story with Western Michigan. UTEP just fired their head coach, and has one win this season.

Michigan wide receiver JJ Buchanan (6) catches a 47-yard touchdown on a Hail Mary against Western Michigan to win, 13-12, as time expires in the fourth quarter at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State is one of the most disappointing teams in the Big Ten, and Rutgers is in a race to the bottom of the conference.

If you remove Oklahoma from the equation, Michigan’s wins have come against teams with a combined 17-24. Eight of those 17 wins come from Western Michigan of the MAC.

Michigan’s losses have come against Iowa in last second fashion where the end of the game was botched.

They lost to Minnesota, where they scored just one offensive touchdown. They lost to Indiana and Michigan State without allowing a touchdown in regulation.

Finally, they were blown out by Oregon where they were able to muster just 71 passing yards.

My untrained evaluation says things are pretty simple here.

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Alberts’ Evlauation

Of course, things are not as simple as looking at wins and losses. Perhaps Trev Alberts believes the story that Kyle Whittingham has been selling over the last few weeks. His group never got an opportunity to recruit their own class, and once he gets his players in the door, things will be better at Michigan.

That would be an interesting stance for Alberts to take, and the situation surrounding his hire lends to the belief that things are not trending well for Whittingham.

Monday, Whittingham spoke to the media and said that he knew Michigan did not have an athletic director.

Oct 31, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano, left, talks with Michigan Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham before the game at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That was obvious. What was not, was that Whittingham said he was unaware of any finalists.

“I have no idea who the AD is going to be,” Whittingham said. I haven’t heard who the front runners or anything are, but the head coach and the AD have got to be in lockstep to be successful, and so I assume that will be the case. That’s what I’m hoping for.”

Michigan hired Alberts one day later.

Whittingham went from not knowing who any finalists were to Michigan figuring out a finalist and hiring one?

The urgency and expediting of this process cannot be something that bodes well for Whittingham. With a salary that is reportedly going to be in the neighborhood of $4 million for Alberts, he does not take the job at Michigan without the full autonomy to make a move within the football program if he deems that necessary.

In other words, the buyout numbers are not going to be a problem if Alberts wants to send Whittingham packing.

With the steam that is picking up around Whittingham nationally combined with continued tone deaf comments, and what is likely the first losing season in a 12 game schedule since 2014, it’s hard to envision this hire being anything but a bad sign for Whittingham’s future in Ann Arbor.



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