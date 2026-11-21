The first quote of a press conference is one that can reverberate through a program. It can build goodwill within the fanbase that is eager to support the new man in charge.

When Brady Hoke was hired, the quote that emerged out of it was, “This is Michigan for God’s sake.”

Jim Harbaugh had a pledge that he would carry forward the tradition that is the University of Michigan football program.

Kyle Whittingham’s words were easy to pick through. “Another thing that I believe strongly in is that you will become us," Whittingham said. "We will not become you, as far as the players that are coming in. You will become us and do things the way that we do things."

Whittingham’s words were refreshing in a modern era of college football where players continuously commit to teams rather than programs.

The thinking behind Whittingham’s words was that he was getting ready to set a strong foundation to lead Michigan into the future.

What a difference a year makes.

In fact, we’re less than a year removed from Whittingham’s first comments as Michigan’s head coach. Now, he’s on the hot seat, and the ground underneath him appears shakier than ever with the hire of Trev Alberts as the new Athletic Director.

He’s been tasked with an evaluation of the football program immediately upon his hire.

The program, unfortunately for Whittingham, has faced a multitude of missteps that are largely his own doing.

Bruce Feldman and Austin Meek of The Athletic recently published a story documenting the state of the program under Whittingham. The basis of the story is how quickly Whittingham went from a perfect fit in Ann Arbor, to someone who looks like he never had much interest in learning about his new program.

Ohio State

Beating Ohio State is the job at Michigan. Furthermore, hating them is part of it too. For better or worse, Michigan was at their best in this rivalry in the rivalry from 2021-2024 when they embraced the hatred that comes with The Game.

Kyle Whittingham was asked about that rivalry and gave comments that essentially downplayed the rivalry.

“Do we have a better chance of winning if I hated them? I don’t understand,” Whittingham said. “Whatever gives us the best chance to win, I’m all for it. I want to beat them worse than anybody.”

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard (18) is hit by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Makari Paige (7) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Howard left the game briefly after the play. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A reasonable person could not have expected Whittingham to announce hatred with fire and brimstone toward his new rival, but rivalries are unreasonable by their very nature.

Toss in a well-known friendship that Whittingham has with former Michigan nemesis in Urban Meyer, and an open invitation to practice outside of one week of the season, the angst was understandable.

Trophy Games

There are three trophy games that Michigan plays in that all span back decades. The two biggest are the Little Brown Jug, awarded to the winner of Michigan versus Minnesota, and of course the Paul Bunyan Trophy for the game against Michigan State.

Michigan lost both games this year, and prior to losing, Whittingham downplayed both games.

“Every game’s a trophy game to me, so I don’t want to put any more emphasis on it,” Whittingham said on the Inside Michigan Football Radio Show. “We put as much emphasis on every game as we possibly can.”

Michigan State (5) Jordan Hall runs with the Paul Bunyan trophy to Michigan State fans after their 15-6 win over Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

By not wanting to emphasize the game against Minnesota, he devalued it. Shortly thereafter, Michigan lost to Minnesota 20-14.

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Whittingham had a chance to learn from that mistake when Michigan saw their in-state rivals, the Michigan State Spartans on their schedule.

Whittingham didn’t learn anything. He said the rivalry with Michigan State was not the most important rivalry, but an important one.

That’s true, Ohio State is a bigger rival than Michigan State, but you cannot say that the week of the game. Michigan essentially tossed red meat to a hungry Spartans team looking for anything to cling to in an otherwise miserable season.

When the game ended, an embarrassing 15-6 loss to the Spartans, Whittingham’s tone toward the trophies seemed more annoyed they exist than upset that his team lost them.

"I don't know, are there any more trophies in these last three games? I don't think there's any more trophies. Anyway.”

The tone of Whittingham’s voice almost sounded as if he was mocking the tradition. Traditions he knew nothing about coming into the season, and has showed little interest in learning as time has progressed.

Oregon

The latest misstep from Whittingham came before Michigan faced off against Oregon. The Ducks were one of the hottest teams in the country coming into the game. Whittingham was asked about Dan Lanning where he complimented the coach before making some unnecessary comments.

“He really does a great job recruiting,” Whittingham said. “It doesn't hurt that you have $50 million at your disposal to, in essence, to outbid everybody. Not everybody, but a lot of people. But that's not his fault. That's a credit. I mean, that's a credit to their program and their dedication and desire to win and the support they have."

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) catches a pass for a first down against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (0) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, a comment that was just not necessary, and gave bulletin board material to a superior team. Meanwhile, Michigan became an easy target for shots to be hurled their direction as they’re paying coaches not to coach there, and have a $40 million roster of their own.

Michigan lost 31-7 a few days later, and their spiral continued.

No Michigan People Left

Feldman and Meek’s story chronicles a lot of different subjects about Whittingham’s first season, but mostly notes that the culture that players and parents signed up for is essentially non-existent at this point.

“You’ve got to embrace their culture,” said one anonymous parent in the story. “You’ve got to embrace Michigan. If you don’t, they’ll rip you apart.”

We’ve noted above the countless times that Whittingham has not even made an attempt to embrace Michigan’s culture. More damning is the discussion of the removal of most of the Michigan staffers.

“I’ve heard from parents who are calling saying this isn’t the program they came to,” said the second former Michigan staff member via Meek and Feldman. “There’s essentially no more Michigan people in the building anymore.”

That goes all the way up to pastor Robby Emery, who had been with Michigan since Jim Harbaugh’s first day as the head coach.

There are small steps, and several big ones that have given Whittingham little-to-no leeway with those who he is supposed to have believing in him.

Those small missteps could have been forgiven if Michigan was winning. They’re not. The big steps may have been a bigger pill to swallow for those around the program, but they would have accepted the pill if Michigan were winning. They’re not.

As a result, conversations surrounding culture, tradition, and all of the other things that used to make college football what it was, get even louder.

Then again, when you’re a tone deaf as Whittingham has been throughout his short tenure in Ann Arbor, it doesn’t matter how loud the conversation gets. He won’t hear it.

He’s spent his entire time at Michigan mocking the traditions, or flat ignoring them all together.

Evidently, when Kyle Whittingham said that you will become us, he meant Utah. That’s likely the single biggest reason his tenure as the head coach could only last one season.



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