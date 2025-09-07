Wolverine Digest

Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore vows to fix issues with offensive line after 24-13 loss to Oklahoma

Sep 6, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore looks on during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Michigan football's offensive line was less than impressive on Saturday night during the Wolverines' 24-13 loss to No. 18 Oklahoma. With high hopes coming into the season, Michigan's men up front on the offensive side of the ball just couldn't create consistent push against a physical and aggressive Oklahoma front.

After the game when speaking to reporters, head coach Sherrone Moore said he did see some positives in being able to create holes for running backs up front, particularly on Justice Haynes' long touchdown run to begin the second half, but that consistency is needed and that the Wolverines will work to fix those issues.

"I thought we got some good rhythm—there's some holes obviously, we had the big run," Moore said. "But just gotta keep being consistent in those things. Whatever that is, however we need to do that, we will fix it and just continue to get better at it."

On top of the subpar performance throghout the night, the position group was dealt a blow when starting left guard Giovanni El-Hadi left the game in the second half due to injury. Moore said he does not have an update on El-Hadi's health just yet.

"We'll see what the week looks like and go from there," Moore said about the injury status of El-Hadi. "I don't know exactly what it (the injury) is right now."

Michigan's offensive line and the rest of the offense will have a chance to bounce back when they welcome Central Michigan to the Big House next Saturday for a Noon kickoff.

Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome, left, warm up next to offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi (58) ahead of the New Mexico game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

