Trust from teammates, coaches helping Michigan LB Cole Sullivan take the next step
Michigan football sophomore Cole Sullivan has been on an upward trend of rapid growth for quite some time now. When he committed to the Wolverines in 2023, many were taking notice of how dominant he was becoming at the high school level at Central Catholic in Pittsburgh as his career wore on.
Last season, although it went more unnoticed from the average fan being Sullivan played primarily on special teams, he was named the team's Rookie of the Year on special teams as he began to make an impact right away even though there were players ahead of him in the rotation at linebacker.
Now, in his sophomore season, Sullivan has burst onto the scene quickly just one week in with a five-tackle, one sack and one interception performance against New Mexico last Saturday at LB. His play on the field earned him Defensive Player of the Week honors, along with Special Teams Player of the Week honors for the Wolverines.
In an interview with M Go Blue TV, Sullivan said it helps having the support of his teammates and coaches to give him confidence to perform on the field.
"I think going into it, having some confidence already, just because of coaches and teammates trusting me," Sullivan said. "That allowed me to just go out there and play loose."
Throughout fall camp, head coach Sherrone Moore mentioned on numerous occasions how Sullivan was performing at a high level, so for anyone who was paying attention to coach Moore's comments, his play last Saturday shouldn't have come as a huge surprise.
Sullivan added while he heard coach Moore's public praise of him from family members, he said he thinks it's important to stay grounded and humble as he moves forward.
"I heard a little bit of it—from my family and things and just telling me about it, but I really just try to stay away from all of that and not listen to it too much," said Sullivan. "Just try to stay humble and keep working hard."
With the combination of Sullivan's high level play from this past weekend and fellow Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham serving a first half suspension for this Saturday night's game against Oklahoma due to a targeting penalty against the Lobos, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Sullivan on the field frequently and making a big impact for the Wolverines defense against the Sooners in the top-20 matchup.