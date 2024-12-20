BREAKING: Highly rated transfer portal offensive tackle, set to visit University of Michigan
Washington State portal transfer lineman Fa'alili Fa'amoe is set to visit Michigan this week, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports. He is currently rated as one of the top lineman available in the portal. Bottomline is the kid is an absolute stud, and he will instantly bolster any offensive line he joins. He has already taken visits to Nebraska and LSU prior to locking in a visit with the University of Michigan.
Fa'amoe was a 3-year starter at WSU and comes in at 6'5" and a whopping 314 lbs. His NFL Draft card proclaims him as a light-footed lineman who possesses a long reach and ability to create separation with his strength.
Last year Fa'amoe started all 12 games at right tackle. He was named to the Preseason All-Pac-12 Third Team by Athlon and to the Preseason All-Pac-12 Fourth Team by Phil Steele. He projects as a starter at any university he transfers to and will provide an immediate upgrade based on his size, experience, and knowledge.
Surely the fact that Michigan has prioritized the trenches (see four straight trench wins over Ohio State) is appealing to a player who has his sights set on playing on Sundays. Fa'amoe was a former defensive end which only increases his knowledge of the game and ability to help a young quarterback identify defensive sets.
