Michigan is a 'school to watch' for dynamic WR who entered the transfer portal
Michigan has landed five commitments out of the transfer portal so far, but the Wolverines aren't done and Michigan wants to land the big fish. That big fish entered the portal, along with his brother, and Michigan is an early team to watch for wide receiver Zachariah Branch -- the USC wide receiver. On3's Pete Nakos named Michigan an early team to watch to land Branch along with Florida, Miami, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Louisville.
After spending two seasons with the Trojans the speedy receiver is looking for a new destination. Branch's brother, Zion, also entered the portal who was a four-star safety in the 2022 class.
In 2023, as a true freshman, Branch became an All-American for his stellar return skills. He had 773 total return yards and two touchdowns and he was named the first-ever USC All-American as a true freshman. In 2024, Branch was second on the Trojans hauling in 503 yards through the air and he also caught one touchdown pass.
The 5-10 dynamic playmaker is exactly someone Michigan could use in the passing game. He doesn't have the 6-foot frame that the Wolverines are now looking for, but with his elite speed, the Wolverines could use Branch in all kinds of different ways. After landing Bryce Underwood, Michigan has to re-tool its receiving corps and the Wolverines have already landed big-bodied Donaven McCulley out of the portal.
It is worth noting Branch entered the portal with a 'no contact tag' which makes you believe he already knows where his next destination is.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Column: 5 transfer QBs Michigan Football should target
Report: Michigan to host top-ranked RB out of the transfer portal