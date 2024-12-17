Report: Michigan to host top-ranked RB out of the transfer portal
Michigan has already landed three commitments in the transfer portal -- all three happening on Monday night. The Wolverines landed a pair of defensive backs when the Metcalf brothers committed to Michigan from Arkansas. And the Wolverines made their offensive line stronger after Brady Norton committed from Cal Poly.
The Wolverines are also in contention for a few coveted players. Michigan is a strong contender for Purdue tight end Max Klare who is the top-ranked tight end in the portal. But he isn't the only top-ranked player the Wolverines are in contention for.
Alabama running back Justice Haynes, the top-ranked running back in the portal, has scheduled a visit to Ann Arbor to see Michigan, according to On3. Haynes is also looking at both Ole Miss and South Carolina.
Haynes, a former high four-star recruit, spent the last two seasons at Alabama. He split time with running back Jam Miller this season, but Haynes carried the rock 79 times for 448 yards and seven scores for the Tide.
The 5-foot-11, Buford (GA) native is looking to secure a spot at the top of a depth chart. Michigan is losing both Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards to graduation and there is a starting spot open for grabs in Ann Arbor. Michigan still has Jordan Marshall and Ben Hall who are both going to be likely contributors in 2025.
During his high school recruitment, Ohio State was a factor and the Buckeyes then-running back coach was Tony Alford -- the current Michigan running backs coach.
