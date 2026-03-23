Alabama vs. Michigan Opening Odds, Preview for March Madness Sweet 16

The Michigan Wolverines are the betting favorites to win the National Championship, and they've proven they deserve that distinction in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, beating Howard by 21 points and then following that up with a 23-point win against Saint Louis.

They have a tough matchup ahead of them on Friday night in the Sweet 16 when they take on the Alabama Crimson Tide, who scored 90 points in wins against Hofstra and Texas Tech to begin their tournament runs.

Let's break down the opening odds for this SEC vs. Big Ten showdown in the Sweet 16.

Alabama vs. Michigan Opening Odds for Sweet 16

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Alabama +10.5 (-115)

Michigan -10.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Alabama +420

Michigan -580

Total

OVER 175.5 (-115)

UNDER 175.5 (-105)

Michigan is the biggest favorite in the Sweet 16 at -580. The next biggest favorite is Arizona, which is a -400 favorite against Arkansas.

Alabama vs. Michigan Preview

The Alabama Crimson Tide had some questionable losses down the final stretch of the regular season, but they proved against Texas Tech in the Round of 32 that when their shooting is on, they're a tough team for opponent.

The biggest thing to look at when handicapping a game involving Alabama is how its opponent does in defending the 3-point shot. The Crimson Tide have the highest 3-point shot rate in the country, with 53.9% of their shots coming from beyond the arc. Michigan currently ranks 30th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing its opponents to shoot 30.8% from beyond the arc.

The Alabama defense has to step up in this spot, as it ranks just 221st in the country in defensive efficiency, far below the Wolverines, who come in at ninth in that metric.

Michigan enters the Sweet 16 as the betting favorite to win the National Championship at +300. Alabama has the second-longest odds at +10000. Only the Texas Longhorns have longer odds at +20000.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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