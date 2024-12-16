Column: 5 transfer QBs Michigan Football should target
Michigan football signed the top prospect in the 2025 recruiting class when five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood flipped from LSU to Michigan. But the Wolverines are looking to bring in a veteran to both compete and mentor the young phenom.
Michigan was trending to land Maryland transfer Billy Edwards Jr. who was slated to visit Ann Arbor on Monday, but he canceled his visit and all signs point to Edwards Jr. landing with Wisconsin.
It appears Michigan is back to square one looking for a veteran signal-caller from the portal -- or the Wolverines have someone else in mind. It's also possible Michigan is happy with Underwood, Jadyn Davis, and Davis Warren -- assuming those two stay in the fold. However, it's more likely Michigan brings someone in via the portal and Sherrone Moore spoke about what he wants from that individual when they come into the fold.
“A guy that’s going to be a great leader, great teammate, obviously have the ability to play and got to be a great fit,” Moore said of what he is looking for in a portal quarterback. “That’s going to be the No. 1 piece.”
Here are five current names the Wolverines should target who are in the portal.
1. Kaidon Salter (Liberty)
Years of eligibility left: One
2024 stats: 147-for-261 (56.3%) 1,886 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions; 114 carries for 579 yards and seven touchdowns
According to On3, Salters is the No. 8 best quarterback in the portal. He had a down year in '24 compared to 2023 in which he was one of the top quarterbacks in all of college football. Salter is a dual-threat quarterback who has just one year remaining and wouldn't hamper Bryce Underwood past this season. Salter is likely wanting to go somewhere where he can be the Day 1 starter, but he has the leadership ability, the arm, and footwork to excel at Michigan. But can the Wolverines buy him in a two-quarterback system alongside Underwood?
2. Dequan Finn (Baylor)
Years of eligibility left: One
2024 stats: 23-for-43 (53.5%) for 307 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions; 21 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns
Finn played in just three games for Baylor in 2024 before sustaining a season-ending injury. Finn began his career at Toledo -- he is a Michigan native -- and had three years throwing for over 2,000 yards for the Rockets before transferring to Baylor. This makes all the sense in the world for both sides. Finn could finish his college career in his home state, and show that he's healthy enough to compete and a shot for the NFL.
Finn fits the leadership role that Moore wants -- he's been in college since 2019 and has seen a lot during his time. He was one of the most productive dual-threat quarterbacks when he was in the MAC.
3. Preston Stone (SMU)
Years of eligibility left: One (possibly two with a medical waiver)
2024 stats: 31-for-51 (58.8%) for 421 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception
Preston Stone is a very interesting name in the portal. He was SMU's starting quarterback in 2023 before suffering an injury that ended his season, opened up 2024 as the starter, before the Mustangs went with backup Kevin Jennings after three games. Stone, a two-time captain with SMU, was incredible in 2023. He threw for 3,197 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
Stone knows how to win and is in the same boat as Dequan Finn. Both need to show they are healthy enough for the next level and could be used in that two-quarterback system alongside Underwood.
4. Mikey Keene (Fresno State)
Years of eligibility left: One
2024 stats: 277-for-393 (70.5%) for 2,892 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions
There is some familiarity between the two sides. Keene actually started his career at UCF where current Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey was at -- Keene redshirted a year under Lindsey. Keene started for the Knights before transferring to Fresno State. He has put up good numbers at Fresno State, but Keene is just 5-foot-11 and that might hinder him from getting a big role for a big team. However, coming to Ann Arbor for one season and playing with Bryce Underwood wouldn't be out of the picture. With having knowledge of a Lindsey-ran system, this could be a good fit for both Keene and the Wolverines.
5. Fernando Mendoza (California)
Years of eligibility left: Two
2024 stats: 265-for-386 (68.7%) for 3,004 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions
Mendoza is the top-rated transfer quarterback on the board, per On3. He is also the only quarterback I have listed with more than one year of eligibility remaining and that's obviously because of Bryce Underwood. He isn't going to play in a two-quarterback system longer than one year -- if it's even a year. To get a guy like Mendoza means the two sides are banking on him being a one-and-done, heading to the NFL type of player.
He's clearly a talented guy, and this is more of a home-run type of hit for Michigan, but the chances aren't too likely of getting this kind of a player to come to the Wolverines with Underwood in the fold.
