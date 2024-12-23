Michigan Football hosted another wide receiver from the transfer portal on Sunday
Michigan is in need of re-tooling its wide receiver corps ahead of the 2025 football season. The Wolverines are set to bring in three taller wide receivers from the 2025 recruiting class and Michigan has signed former Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCulley from the portal, but it appears the Wolverines are targeting at least one more playmaker to fill a void.
According to a latest report, Michigan was hosting UConn wide receiver Skyler Bell on Sunday. The junior led the Huskies in receiving this past season. In 12 games, the 6-foot playmaker hauled in 47 receptions for 783 yards and four touchdowns.
Bell knows all about playing in the Big Ten Conference. He signed with Wisconsin back in 2021 as a three-star recruit. After spending three seasons with the Badgers, Bell transferred to UConn for the 2024 season. Bell redshirted in 2021, but was a factor for Wisconsin in both 2022 and 2023. In the two seasons he saw the field for Wisconsin, Bell caught 68 passes for 740 yards and six touchdowns before leaving the Badgers.
Bell would have one year of eligibility remaining to use if he would come to Ann Arbor. Michigan had already lost Tyler Morris to the transfer portal. The Wolverines didn't have much production from its receiving corps this past season and Michigan hopes to change that next season.
