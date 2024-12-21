BREAKING: Michigan Football lands former top-100 recruit out of the transfer portal
Michigan continues to bring in high-end talent. The Wolverines had already brought in five players from the portal and on Saturday, Michigan made it a sixth. Sherrone Moore and Co. landed a commitment from former Georgia linebacker Troy Bowles who is the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.
Bowles went to Georgia in the class of 2023. He was ranked as a four-star linebacker and the 80th-overall player in the Composite. He is a Tampa (FL) prospect. He originally picked the 'Dogs over Alabama, Ohio State, and Oklahoma, among others.
Bowles is a 6-foot, 220-pound linebacker who could see immediate time next season in Ann Arbor. The current expectation is to move Jaishawn Barham from linebacker to Edge -- assuming he returns for a senior season -- which would then open up a spot next to Ernest Hausmann at linebacker.
Bowles didn't record any stats for Georgia this season, but he did make five tackles in five games for the Bulldogs in 2023. He will have three years of eligibility remaining to use at Michigan.
