Sherrone Moore's message to Davis Warren after signing Bryce Underwood, looking for portal QB
Veteran Davis Warren appeared in nine games for Michigan entering the 2024 season, but it all came during mop-up duty. Entering 2024, it appeared to be an Alex Orji vs. Jack Tuttle battle for the starting job, but Warren came out of thin air and won the job. But due to interception issues early on, Sherrone Moore opted to bench Warren, start Alex Orji, bench Orji, start Jack Tuttle, before turning things back over to Warren to finish the 2024 season.
The Michigan offense improved during the final few games of the season with Warren under center, but the Wolverines' offense was far from prolific -- or good. The Wolverines signed Bryce Underwood, the top-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting cycle. But not only did Michigan sign Underwood, the Wolverines are out looking for a transfer portal veteran to compete with Underwood.
Where does that put things with Michigan's current starting quarterback Davis Warren? He has just one season left to play in college football and Warren hasn't said if he will return to Michigan or look to play elsewhere in 2025, but Warren did tell reporters on Thursday that Coach Moore has been upfront with him when making decisions and it's all because Moore loves Michigan.
"He's been clear that he cares about me and wants what's best for me and wants me to be at Michigan," Warren said of Moore's message to him. "That's been clear. I know in this day and age what that looks like.
"I've been here through different portal guys coming in and going out, and I understand that that's part of college football now, whether you like it or not. So he's been open about everything, and we've had great talks, whether it's talking about Chip or whoever, and I know he's trying to do what's best for Michigan. And everyone wants that, and he's going to keep doing that, and he's done a great job with that up to this point. I believe in him and trust in him to make that happen."
Warren is set to start against Alabama on Dec. 31 when Michigan plays the Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest The former walk-on threw for 1,126 yards, six touchdowns, and nine interceptions during the up-and-down 2024 season. But Warren helped lead the Wolverines into Columbus, upset the Buckeyes, and beat them for the fourth year in a row. With everything that transpired this season, how would Warren view the season for himself?
"Personally, obviously wouldn't say it went exactly how I wanted it to," said Warren. "My goal at the start the year was to be the starting quarterback and go win a national title. And obviously we weren't able to do that. That's unfortunate. I still think about certain plays and certain games and different things that I could have done better to get us to that point.
"But I think just a lot of growth. And I'm just proud of myself for the way that I kind of stuck through it regardless of what was going on. Same guy, every day. And when the team needed me, I was able to step up and deliver.
"I'm excited to finish the season on my terms, on our terms as an offense against Bama. And then move on to next year and keep getting better at football. Keep developing, keep improving, and become the best quarterback I can be for this team and for these guys."
