TJ Guy on Jaishawn Barham moving to Edge: 'It’s gonna be problems for offensive lines'
Although recruiting and transfer news is sweeping through the internet, there was a report that might not have gotten as much attention as it should've. Michigan's junior linebacker Jaishawn Barham is reportedly set to return to the Wolverines for his senior season and is eyeing a position change. The middle linebacker could be moving to Edge rusher for the 2025 season, according to 247Sports' report.
The 6-foot-3, 248-pound backer was second on the team with 65 tackles -- behind fellow linebacker Ernest Hausmann. He also recorded 3.5 TFLs. For part of the season, Barham looked a little lost in the Wolverines' defense under first-year coordinator Wink Martindale. But by season's end, Barham looked electric and fit right in.
However, moving him to Edge rusher might fit his natural position. Barham is quick, athletic, and packs a punch when he makes a tackle. On Thursday, Michigan Edge rusher TJ Guy met with the media and talked about Barham's frame and the violence he plays with.
“You see the frame and you see the violence he plays with,” Guy said about Barham.
Guy, who hasn't officially announced a return for his fifth season, is reportedly leaning toward returning to Ann Arbor for the 2025 season. Assuming Michigan returns both Guy and Derrick Moore, the Wolverines should have an elite rotation at Edge next season.
Barham graded out as the third-best non-Edge-pass-rusher on Michigan this past season, according to PFF. He had a 71.5 grade and had 12 pressures -- sixth-most on the team. Guy knows if he comes back and the Wolverines move Barham to Edge, it's just another piece to the puzzle.
“I think it just gives us another piece that the offense has to worry about, for real, counting him as a rusher and a dropper,” Guy said. “It’s gonna be problems for offensive lines, so it’s gonna be fun.
You can see Guy, Barham, and the Michigan defense in action on Dec. 31 when the Wolverines face Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Davis Warren's first impression of Bryce Underwood: 'You’re not the No. 1 recruit in the country for no reason'
For the second time on Wednesday, Michigan Football lands Alabama transfer Damon Payne
Column: 5 transfer QBs Michigan Football should target
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI