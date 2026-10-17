Michigan Football Injury Report Raises Major Concerns Ahead of Penn State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is looking to end the two-game skid it's currently on when the Wolverines host Penn State later on Saturday. While Michigan is on a two-game losing streak, the Nittany Lions are entering the Big House on a three-game losing streak and Penn State's season is really on the brink under first-year head coach Matt Campbell.

It feels like a must-win game for both Kyle Whittingham and Campbell, and both teams are going to need to get the win without some key players.

Here's what the injury report shows heading into the game.

Michigan's injury report against Penn State

Out

WR Kendrick Bell

WR Bradyon Alford

RB Micah Ka'apana

DE Julius Holly

OL Ace Hamilton

OL Andrew Sprague

OL Brady Nortn

TE Zack Marshall

Game-time deicison

OL Jake Guarnera

What it means

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's start with the good news — Michigan's defense is ready to go. The Wolverines get both Dom Nichols and John Henry Daley off the injury report. LB Aisea Moa is also off the report after being listed as 'Questionable' all week long.

That's the good news.

The bad news is at offensive line. Michigan will have two starters out for sure, and center Jake Guarnera will go through warmups to see if he can go. The only positive news here is that both Andrew Babalola and Nathan Efobi are off the report and will play.

This is the week Michigan needs to establish the run game. The Nittany Lions are among the worst teams in the country at stopping the run, and Northwestern ran for over 400 yards against Penn State a couple of weeks ago.

But getting the run game going was hoping that the Wolverines were coming off the bye week healthy. Sprague will continue to miss time, but Norton has been one of Michigan's better players, per Pro Football Focus.

Without Norton, we would expect Avery Gach to make his first start, with Manuel Beigel as the 'Rhino' this week. But if Babalola had a nice week — would it be that surprising to see him come in and get some playing time? We will see, but it's next man up for the Wolverines and they need to get some major push for Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter.

Penn State is pretty beat up, having 13 players marked OUT against Michigan, with four players marked as 'game-time descions' for the game. The Nittany Lions won't have WR Koby Howard, along with a few linebackers.

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